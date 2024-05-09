The Catholic annulment: When love isn’t happily ever after

Sometimes, when a man and a woman enter a marriage with the best of intentions, it may still end badly. Thankfully, the Catholic Church has a process to determine if a marriage that ended badly may be declared invalid. The process is called an annulment.
On Beyond the Beacon’s 52nd episode, Father Marc Mancini, judicial vicar of the Paterson Diocese, joins Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish to talk about the annulment process and share information for those Catholics wanting to know more about it.
In addition to his work in the tribunal office, Father Mancini also serves as pastor of St. James the Marches Church, Totowa, and its parish school, the Academy of St. James. The bishop also discusses his trip to Lourdes, France, and the new “Bernadette de Lourdes” musical.
