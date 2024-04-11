The Church of the Acts of the Apostles, the Community of Believers, and Voices on the Synodal Way

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
“T he community of believers was of one heart and mind…” (Acts 4:32) This description of the Church, at its beginnings, in its earliest days, as described in the Acts of the Apostles, was the first line of the First Reading this past Sunday, the Second Sunday of Easter, also known as “Divine Mercy Sunday.” In the midst of our “Lenten Journey” this year, many in our diocese and in dioceses across our country and throughout the Universal Church had a unique opportunity to have an experience of the Church as that “community of believers.” In the Mass opening the Synod on Synodality in Rome, our Holy Father, Pope Francis, noted that our vision as Church must be that of Jesus himself. The Holy Father emphasized that it is “Jesus’ gaze that invites us to be a Church that does not face today’s challenges and problems with a divisive and contentious spirit but, on the contrary, turns its eyes to God who is communion and, with awe and humility, blesses and adores Him, recognizing him as its only Lord.” In our local Church, the Holy Father’s call has found welcome reception in our own “Listening Sessions.”
During Lent, we had five “Listening Sessions” as part of the Synod on Synodality. We had one session with youth (students from our Catholic High Schools), one with priests, and three “open sessions,” one in each of our three counties. More than 300 three hundred laity, youth, women and men religious, deacons, priests, and parish and diocesan leaders participated in the Listening Sessions. In small groups, we participated in “Conversations in the Spirit.” I believe that those who participated had a new opportunity to learn or be reminded that being “of one heart and mind” does not necessarily mean that everyone has to agree with everyone else (on every topic). For some, perhaps for many, the feeling and sense of “unity” was felt even more strongly in the realization that we can have different opinions, different priorities, backgrounds and experiences, but in the simple act of patiently and prayerfully listening to one another, we can “hear” and experience the presence of the Holy Spirit.
Instead of attempting to put into words (on my own) what the experience of the “Synodal Church” was for those who participated, I asked some of our diocesan leaders and those who facilitated small groups during the Listening Sessions to describe their experience and/or to share some of what they heard during the “Conversations in the Spirit.”
Here are a few examples — I will not cite the names of those I am quoting, as the Synodal process encourages “listening to the Spirit” without focusing on “who said what” or quoting participants by name:
“As someone who participated in two listening sessions as a facilitator, I must say that taking part in the ‘listening’ process really filled me with hope. It was moving to come together with faithful men and women from a variety of backgrounds, ages, vocations, and perspectives, all for the sake of continuously working toward a deeper and richer life in Christ as a whole Church. It was encouraging to see that those who were involved in the sessions were truly participating with a spirit of charity and I really hope that our participation bears fruit.
“One of the final reflection questions was ‘What do you think the Holy Spirit is saying to us as a church?’ a participant half-jokingly responded: ‘We’re in this together!’ But I do think there is great truth in that. We sometimes forget that it is the Holy Spirit that is leading us and we should focus more on aligning our own thoughts and desires with that of the will of God. The other takeaway was that although people are coming from all different sides of the faith, there is a deep desire for the Church to accompany them in their faith journey.
“I was happy to be part of the listening session at SPIW. I was with five women, including two Religious Sisters. They were so very grateful that the Church was interested in their thoughts. The two big items that were discussed in my group were:
1. The importance and inclusion of women in the Church—especially as close contributors and advisors to the hierarchy
2. The need to be open and welcoming to all people. Much discussion about LGBTQ+ individuals.”
“Two things that immediately come to mind: All the members of my small group were there ‘very reluctantly and were not sure what to expect.’ However, each one was ‘very pleasantly surprised, encouraged, and happy to be a part of this night. So happy that the diocese is doing this, and that the bishop is inviting us to be open and share honestly, and more importantly, that he actually listens, or at least seems to want to hear what we have to say!’ The other striking thing about my small group was that there was an ‘epiphany’ when two lay members of different cultures and two different parishes shared their experience of Church (in different countries). From the brief, sincere exchange of experiences, expectations, and difficulties (in particular, relationship with clergy), there was an “aha” moment — a deepened understanding of ‘the other’ in their own parishes.”
“Personally I was inspired by the time given to listening to one another. I heard the ‘voice of Hope’ for the Church spoken confidently by our group. It reminded me of the poem ‘Breath’ by Carl Dennis, which speaks of what is important in life actually ‘rides’ on the air we breathe in and exhale. My thought is that we ought never underestimate the power of the Spirit of God speaking through his people, the Church. In our group, there was ample evidence of the Holy Spirit ‘breathing in and breathing out’; a truth spoken and listened to. Renewal will happen on the breath of the Holy Spirit spoken by God’s holy people!”
I (literally) could “go on and on …” and that says something wonderful about our Diocesan Church and about the Synod on Synodality! Each diocese in our county was asked to conduct Listening Sessions during Lent and then to submit a Synthesis Report on the results and what was “heard.” Those reports will be synthesized at the national level and then be submitted to the Synod Office in Rome to be part of the preparations for the second “General Assembly” of the Synod on Synodality that will take place in Rome in October.
We will share more information in the coming weeks on our Diocesan Synthesis for this “Interim Phrase.” I thank Father Paul Manning, our vicar for Evangelization, and Maria Moncaleano, director of our Office of Hispanic Ministry, for their leadership in the Synodal process. I also thank all those who organized, facilitated, hosted, and participated in the Listening Sessions. I will close with a quote from a draft of the Synthesis Report that describes some of the feedback that we heard from the Listening Session with young people:
“At the conclusion of the event, each participant had the opportunity to offer input and feedback through an online survey. Their responses ultimately revealed the following elements: an implicit desire for guidance (some wanted to hear from the adults who were present); a hunger for belonging, truth, meaning, and God; deep stirrings of faith; a wish to be engaged in the mission of the Church; and a strong sense of hope that “the Holy Spirit is leading the younger generation to the Church.”