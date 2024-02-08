‘The Cross is the School of Love’ – St. Maximilian Kolbe

All of us who live in the United States know that the month of February is synonymous with St. Valentine. As soon as we put our Christmas decorations away, we start seeing how department stores decorate their windows with chocolates, roses, and hearts, thus announcing the arrival of a month dedicated to love.
However, as Christians, we will experience a double celebration this coming Feb. 14. This is because the Church will also celebrate Ash Wednesday that day, and thus, we will begin the season of Lent.
This year — for the first time since 1945 — Ash Wednesday coincides with St. Valentine’s Day, a day that honors a Catholic bishop whose story can be traced back to the third century. All of us who will attend Mass on Ash Wednesday for the imposition of the ashes on our foreheads will once again become ambassadors of a simple albeit profound message. The fact that “true love does not come in the shape of a heart but rather in the shape of a cross.”
The contrast between the austerity of the ashes on our foreheads with the unhinged consumerism that tries to convince us that “he who gives the most gifts is the one who loves most” should lead us to want to reflect deeper on the scandal of the cross. It is the scandal par excellence of a noble piece of wood whereupon Jesus, having despoiled himself of everything, revealed to us the purest meaning of Love. It was upon the cross that he demonstrated, to use the words of St. Bernard of Clairvaux, that “the measure of love is to love without measure.”
Through the rite of the imposition of ashes on our foreheads many of us will do something that perhaps we are not used to doing often, that is, to give witness of our faith explicitly and publicly. Having heard the minister utter the words “remember that thou are dust and unto dust thou shall return” or “repent and believe in the Gospel,” we will all exit our parish churches — hopefully — with a greater awareness that the ashes on our foreheads make us recall that we are sinners but the shape of the cross reminds us that we have a Savior.
It is precisely that conviction — of being redeemed sinners thanks to the infinite merits of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ — that should anchor our entire Lenten journey in the certainty that if today we are able to love, it is because He first loved us (cf. 1 Jn 4:19). If we are conscious of that truth then the 40 days of Lent become 40 opportunities to grow in our relationship with God through prayer, to strengthen our spirit through fasting, and to make God’s love tangible through our almsgiving.
These sacred disciplines that accompany us throughout Lent lead us, therefore, to prioritize the eternal over the ephemeral and, through the lens of faith, help us put into perspective the true Love for which we have been created; a love that cannot be reduced to a sterile sentimentalism but rather seeks the good of the other for the sake of the other, as St. Thomas Aquinas wrote. That is why prayer, as well as fasting and almsgiving, find their reason for being only insofar as they are understood through the two axes of our Christian life: our relationship with God (vertical axis) and our relationship with our neighbor (horizontal axis). This year, these two realities, which are the essence of Christian discipleship, converge in one day with deeply Christian roots at its origin but which is often overshadowed by the secular culture that has taken it over.
Fortunately for us as Christians, it will be a privileged opportunity to reflect whether the gifts we exchange with our loved ones are an authentic expression of love. The latter is only possible in the measure in which they reflect the craziness of God’s Love, who “so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that anyone who believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (Jn 3:16).
Todos los que vivimos en Estados Unidos sabemos que febrero es sinónimo de San Valentín. Tan pronto se guardan las decoraciones navideñas, las tiendas comienzan a adornar sus vitrinas con chocolates, rosas, y corazones, anunciando así la llegada del mes dedicado al amor.
Sin embargo, este año, todos los cristianos experimentaremos una doble celebración este próximo 14 de febrero. Esto se debe al hecho de que el 14 de febrero la Iglesia también celebrará el miércoles de ceniza, día que dará inicio al tiempo litúrgico de la Cuaresma.
Este año, por primera vez desde 1945, el Miércoles de Ceniza coincide con la celebración del Dia de San Valentín, fiesta que honra a un obispo católico cuya historia resale al tercer siglo. Podríamos decir, entonces, que todos los que participaremos en la misa del miércoles de ceniza para la imposición de la ceniza sobre nuestra frente nos convertiremos, una vez más, en embajadores de un mensaje, a su vez sencillo y profundo. Es decir, que «el verdadero amor no viene en forma de corazón si no que tiene forma de cruz». El contraste de la austeridad de las cenizas sobre nuestra frente con el consumismo desenfrenado que intenta convencernos de que «el que más da es el que más quiere» debe llevarnos a la contemplación del escándalo de la Cruz. El escándalo por excelencia de aquel insigne madero donde Jesús, despojándose de todo, nos revelo el más puro significado del Amor. Allí nos demostró, como escribió san Bernardo de Claraval, que «la medida del amor es amar sin medida».
A través del rito de la imposición de la ceniza sobre nuestras frentes, muchos de nosotros haremos algo que tal vez no estamos acostumbrados a hacer a diario: dar testimonio de nuestra fe explícita y públicamente. Después de haber escuchado al ministro decir «recuerda que eres polvo y en polvo te haz de convertir» o «arrepiéntete y cree en el evangelio», saldremos de nuestras iglesias parroquiales conscientes de que la ceniza representa nuestra condición de pecadores pero que su forma en cruz nos recuerda que tenemos un Salvador.
Es precisamente esa convicción—la de ser pecadores redimidos por los méritos infinitos de la pasión, muerte y resurrección de Jesucristo—la que debe anclar todo nuestro camino cuaresmal en la certeza de que si hoy somos capaces de amar es porque Él nos amó primero (cf. 1 Jn 4:19). Visto de esta forma, los cuarenta días de la Cuaresma constituyen cuarenta oportunidades para crecer en nuestra relación con Dios a través de la oración, para fortalecer nuestro espíritu a través del ayuno, y para hacer tangible el amor de Dios por medio de la limosna.
Estas disciplinas sagradas que nos acompañan durante toda la Cuaresma nos llevan a priorizar lo eterno por encima de lo efímero y a través del lente de la fe, ponen en perspectiva el verdadero Amor para el cual hemos sido creados; un amor que no se reduce a un sentimentalismo estéril si no que busca el bien del otro, como lo decía San Tomas. Es por eso que tanto la oración, como el ayuno y la limosna encuentran su razón de ser en los dos ejes principales de la vida cristiana: nuestra relación con Dios (eje vertical) y nuestra relación con nuestro prójimo (eje horizontal). Y este año, estas dos realidades que son la esencia del discipulado cristiano, se convergen en un día cuyas raíces religiosas a menudo se ven opacadas por el ambiente secular que se ha ido desarrollando en torno a él.
Afortunadamente, para todos los cristianos, será una oportunidad privilegiada para constatar que los regalos que posiblemente intercambiemos con nuestros seres queridos sean auténticos. Esto solo será posible en la medida en que estos reflejen el amor de un Dios que tanto buscó nuestro bien [eterno] que no dudo en darnos a «Su Hijo único, para que todo el que crea en el no perezca, sino que tenga vida eterna» (Jn 3:16).