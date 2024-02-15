For episode 42 of Beyond The Beacon, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish welcome back Cecile Pagliarulo to discuss the Eucharist’s impact on the spiritual life of young adults. The Bishop also announces a video contest for two trips to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis this summer. Pagliarulo, who manages social media for the Diocese of Paterson, reveals the contest rules while reflecting on her experience of Eucharistic adoration and her role as a catechist at St. Anthony Church in Passaic. They also discuss how the diocese is taking part in the National Eucharistic Revival locally, including offering Eucharistic Adoration nights. Bishop Kevin discusses the uniqueness of Valentine’s Day falling on Ash Wednesday this year and why he prefers not to issue a dispensation. They also look ahead to Lent.
