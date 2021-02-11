Richard A. Sokerka
Is sitting at table for a family meal together sadly becoming outdated in our society?
It certainly seems so, as over the past three decades family time at the dinner table and family conversation, in general, has declined by more than 30 percent.
According to the American College of Pediatricians, a national association of licensed physicians and healthcare professionals who specialize in the care of infants, children, and adolescents, “The custom of regularly eating together as a family has always been common in almost every culture. There are proven benefits to every member when mealtime is a family affair. Given the protective factors that are conveyed to children and adolescents, parents should make every effort to regularly gather around the family table for meals.”
Take it from someone who was raised in the halcyon days of “Father Knows Best,” when every night was a family meal night and every Sunday afternoon, after attending morning Mass, were extra-special family dinner gatherings, times have sure changed.
Maybe the busyness in our lives has made the family table take a back seat, if you will.
However, it should not be an excuse because it is too important not to share a meal at the family table.
According to the American College of Pediatricians, “Family table talk is an essential part of the process whereby the family inducts the child into the life of society. Family meals allow the parents to impart values and traditions, as well as demonstrate appropriate relationships, communication techniques, and problem-solving skills. When families regularly share meals together, everyone benefits — the children, parents, and even the community. Making the family table a priority from an early age can serve as a ‘vaccine’ against many of the harms that come to children from a hurried lifestyle.”
However, the biggest factor in making the family table a priority is that it is a chance for the family to pray together, sharing their Catholic faith and putting God first as a family. After all, remember the famous words of Venerable Holy Cross Father Patrick Peyton, who said, “The family that prays together, stays together.”
Family meals can restore right relationships within a family, keep parents and kids connected to each other and ultimately, in praying as a family, remind us of our ultimate home at the heavenly banquet.