BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
After reading the title of this column, you may have thought or questioned, “Wasn’t the Feast of the Holy Family two or three weeks ago?” You may have also recalled that because Dec. 25 fell on a Sunday in 2022, the Feast of the Holy Family was on Friday, Dec. 30 — instead of the Sunday after Christmas, as it is most (6 out of 7) years. You may also be aware that another result (on our liturgical calendar) of Dec. 25 falling on a Sunday is that the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord is celebrated on a Monday instead of the Sunday after the Epiphany — as occurred this year when we celebrated the Epiphany on Sunday, Jan. 8 and the Baptism of the Lord on Jan. 9.
So, you may ask why I am writing about the Feast of the Holy Family more than two weeks after it was celebrated. If so, I am glad you asked. I began writing this column on Friday, Dec. 30, the Feast of the Holy Family, after having celebrated Mass at St. Joseph’s Rest Home in Paterson, which is administered by the Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood. St. Joseph’s Rest Home is truly a “home” where love is shared and practiced. The home page of their website states:
“St. Joseph’s Rest Home is a nonprofit State Licensed residential facility for elderly women, sponsored by the Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood since 1950. Our mission is to provide our aging parents and loved ones with a safe haven where they are cared for and are surrounded by a warm and homelike atmosphere.”
Currently, 12 sisters live and work at St. Joseph’s Rest Home. Those 12 sisters come from eight different countries of origin. I had not planned specifically to go there for Mass on the Feast of the Holy Family, but, in many ways, I could not have chosen a better day. The Sisters have created a home where, in the words of the Collect for the Mass of the Day, “the shining example of the Holy Family” is imitated. Being there on the Feast of the Holy Family gave me the opportunity to thank not only the Sisters, who left their homes and families in Italy, Africa, and Asia to live their vocation of loving service, but also, through them, to thank their parents and families.
I find myself, as Bishop, repeating more and more frequently a phrase that I would often share as a vocation director and pastor: “Vocations come from families.” When we hear that phrase, we usually think of vocations to the priesthood and religious life, and that, in many ways, is what the phrase is talking about. At the same time (as we are reminded on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord), all of us should be aware that each of us “has a vocation” by virtue of our Baptism. The Second Vatican Council called it the “universal call to Holiness.” When we say that “vocations come from families,” we should also remember that families should teach and encourage all children and young people to believe and know that “God has a plan” for each of us. Whether one’s particular vocation may be to priesthood or consecrated life, to the single life or marriage, families have that responsibility to assist and encourage their children and grandchildren to be open to God’s call.
After my visit with the sisters at St. Joseph’s Rest Home, I was convinced that I wanted to write a column reflecting on the importance of not “missing” the Feast of the Holy Family, even if the column would be read after the Feast Day had passed. I also wanted to be sure that readers were aware of a beautiful reflection given by St. Pope Paul VI, during his historic apostolic pilgrimage to the Holy Land, on Jan. 5, 1964, when he visited the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth. Priests, religious, and others who pray the Liturgy of the Hours (Morning Prayer, Evening Prayer, etc.) read this reflection each year on the Feast of the Holy Family. I encourage anyone (especially parents) who is not familiar with this reflection to take the time to read or listen to it.
In this meditation, entitled Nazareth, a model, St. Pope Paul VI calls Nazareth “a kind of school where we may begin to discover what Christ’s life was like and even to understand the Gospel.” As he says, he offers “briefly and in passing” three ways by which we can “learn from Nazareth”: “First, we learn from its silence … Second, we learn about family life … Finally, in Nazareth, the home of a craftsman’s son, we learn about work and the discipline it entails.”
I had written about half of the column on that Friday afternoon, and I planned to finish it the next morning. You may recall that on the following morning, Saturday, Dec. 31, we all woke up to hear the sad news that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had passed away. I naturally turned my attention away from the column on the Holy Family and towards plans and reflections to pray for and remember the late Holy Father. After celebrating a Diocesan Memorial Mass for our deceased Pope Emeritus on Monday, Jan. 2, I left for Retreat the following morning. While on Retreat, my thoughts were on the passing of Pope Benedict, but the Feast of the Holy Family was still on my mind and in my prayers. While on Retreat, someone recalled Pope Benedict’s visit to the United States (in 2008) and an address to seminarians and young people that he had given at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Dunwoodie (Yonkers), N.Y. I went back to the text of that talk and received some “confirmation” that it was not “too late” to finish my column on the Feast of the Holy Family. Again, I encourage you to go to the full text of that talk, which can be found at: https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/en/speeches/2008/april/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20080419_st-joseph-seminary.html
During the talk, Pope Benedict XVI addressed the families of the seminarians and young people. I would like to share his words with you:
Dear young people, finally I wish to share a word about vocations. First of all, my thoughts go to your parents, grandparents, and godparents. They have been your primary educators in the faith. By presenting you for baptism, they made it possible for you to receive the greatest gift of your life. On that day, you entered into the holiness of God himself. You became adoptive sons and daughters of the Father. You were incorporated into Christ. You were made a dwelling place of his Spirit. Let us pray for mothers and fathers throughout the world, particularly those who may be struggling in any way — socially, materially, and spiritually. Let us honor the vocation of matrimony and the dignity of family life. Let us always appreciate that it is in families that vocations are given life.
It was encouraging to “hear,” Pope Benedict say, in other words, “Vocations come from families.” Over the years, at Mass or on other occasions, when I asked for prayers for “vocations” — to the priesthood and religious life, I began to usually add the intention, “and for a greater respect and appreciation for the Vocation of Marriage and Family Life.” With the whole Church, we celebrate the Feast of the Holy Family each year — usually on the Sunday after Christmas, but we should also give thanks and pray for our families and all families every day.
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph pray for us.