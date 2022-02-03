The four chaplains

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
Today, Feb. 3, marks an anniversary that seems long forgotten by our nation, but one that should demand our attention and remembrance every year.
On this day in 1943, the U.S.A.T. Dorchester was on its journey from New York to Greenland carrying more than 900 officers, servicemen, civilian workers, and four chaplains of various faiths. The ship was a coastal passenger steamship requisitioned for wartime use as a troop ship. The ship was transiting the Labrador Sea when a German U-boat (U-233) torpedoed it. The ship sank within 20 minutes and 675 people on board lost their lives. Amidst the chaos to save 230 lives, four chaplains guided soldiers trapped below deck to escape hatches and gave away their own life jackets to save others on that fateful day. When the chaplains had done all they could, they linked arms in unity to pray and sing hymns as the Dorchester and their lives slipped beneath the waves into the icy waters.
These four chaplains, who willingly gave their lives to save so many others, were Father (Lt.) John P. Washington, a Roman Catholic priest, the Rev. (Lt.) George L. Fox, a Methodist minister, Rabbi (Lt.) Alexander D. Goode, and the Rev. (Lt.) Clark V. Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister.
Father Washington was a Jersey guy, born in Newark. He studied at Seton Hall University in South Orange to complete his high school and college courses in preparation for the priesthood. He was graduated in 1931 with a bachelor’s degree, entering the former Immaculate Conception Seminary in Darlington. He was ordained a priest on June 15, 1935.
Father Washington’s first parish was at St. Genevieve in Elizabeth. He then served at St. Venantius for a year. In 1938, he was assigned to St. Stephen in Kearny. Shortly after Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, he received his appointment as a chaplain in the U.S. Army, reporting for active duty as a chaplain on May 9, 1942.
To mark this solemn anniversary, Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization that holds wreath-laying ceremonies at thousands of cemeteries, including Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, for “National Wreaths Across America Day” every Dec. 18, will honor these four American heroes with a special Facebook live event at noon from the Balsam Valley Chapel and tip lands located in Downeast, Maine.
Today, in your prayers remember the four heroic chaplains, who 79 years ago stood arm-to-arm, locked in unity in raising their voices to God as their ship went down. Moreover, remember the words of Jesus Christ: “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends (Jn 15:13).”
To view the event, visit “Wreaths Across America – Official Page” on Facebook and go to the Events section.