The ‘great news’ about Catholic Schools

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Each year, usually in late January or early February, we celebrate National Catholic Schools Week, which, this year, will be from Sunday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb 4. For me, this will be my third National Catholic Schools Week as bishop, and I am grateful for every opportunity we have to promote, celebrate and give thanks for the gift of Catholic Schools, in general, and for the wonderful Catholic grammar and high schools that we have here in our Diocese of Paterson.
I have written each of the past two years, in anticipation of Catholic Schools Week, about the value and importance of Catholic Schools and Catholic Education, sharing my own personal experience and the gratitude I have for the 16 years of Catholic Education that I received in grammar, high school and college (plus an additional five years in the seminary). I have also written of my experience getting to know our diocese and how grateful I am, as Bishop, to see the efforts, dedication, and generosity of all those who currently lead, serve, and support the Catholic Schools of our diocese. I have also written and spoken on many other occasions of the way in which our Catholic Schools, Diocesan Schools Office, administrators, pastors, and teachers were one of the truly “bright lights” of hope during the darkest days of the pandemic. It was a privilege to work side-by-side with diocesan and school leaders as our schools re-opened, “in-person and hybrid” in the Fall of 2020, showing our commitment to both keep our children safe and provide the very best education, engaging the whole person and collaborating with parents as the “first educators” of their children, especially in the ways of Faith.
As we approach Catholic Schools Week in this year of 2023, it struck me that the Gospel for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time, the Sunday (Jan. 22) prior to the opening of Catholic Schools Week, was Matthew 4:12–23. In that Gospel text, we hear of the “Call of the First Disciples,” the fishermen, Peter and Andrew, James and John, are called by Jesus “as he was walking by the Sea of Galilee,” and they were “mending their nets.” He called them; they left everything (including their parents and families) behind and followed him. While mentioning this Gospel passage allows me, once again, to mention “vocations come from families,” I mention it here for a different (but not unrelated) reason.
What does it say to us or teach us that, in calling his first disciples, Jesus called two sets of brothers? Does it not remind and teach us of the importance of parents and the homes and families in which children are raised? I am convinced that there is plenty of “evidence,” both in the text and in the tradition of the Church, that the “Call of the First Disciples” should lead us to reflect on the importance of their parents. We can be sure that the parents of Peter and Andrew (whose names are not mentioned) and those of James and John — Zebedee and, according to tradition, Mary — prepared their sons to be ready to say “Yes” to Jesus’ call and to dedicate their lives to Him and to His Church.
The Church has always recognized the primary role of parents in the education of their children. Vatican II emphasized the vital role that education plays in our understanding of the family and of the human person: “Such an education does not merely strive to foster maturity ... in the human person. Rather, its principal aims are these: that as baptized persons are gradually introduced into a knowledge of the mystery of salvation, they may daily grow more conscious of the gift of faith which they have received” (Gravissimum educationis,2 ).
What, you may ask, does this have to do with Catholic Schools Week? I would answer, “just about everything.” One of the (many) reasons why Catholic Schools have struggled and continue to struggle here in our diocese, in the Northeast, and in many other parts of our country is the so-called “breakdown of the family.” The respect (or the diminishing appreciation and reverence) that we have for the Vocation of Marriage and for the importance of “family life” (the domestic Church), as we know, has a tremendous impact not only on Catholic Education and Catholic Schools but also on our culture and the life and health of our nation and Church.
I am becoming more and more convinced that, as a diocese and as a Church, we need to do (much) more to support parents and families who are raising children and grandchildren, especially those who take seriously their responsibility to be the “first catechists” and, as mentioned, raise their children in the ways of faith. In speaking about the importance of Catholic Schools and the mission of “Catholic Education,” we should, in no way, discount or diminish parents, Catechetical Leaders, catechists, and parishes who provide excellent Catholic education at home and through parish and other Religious Education Programs for children who attend public schools. As bishop, I am committed to all that we can do to support and strengthen Catholic Education in homes, families, and parish and diocesan programs and initiatives.
In the “both/and” rather than “either/or” spirit of our Catholic Faith and Spirituality, we can have vibrant and growing parish Religious Education Programs and vibrant and growing Catholic Schools. In my two-plus years as bishop, I have become more and more aware of the economic, demographic, cultural, and other significant challenges that Catholic Schools are facing now and have faced, in this part of the country, for at least the past 30 years. Despite the challenges, I am very encouraged and inspired by the people who lead, support, and are committed to the Catholic Schools of our diocese. In a particular way, I am grateful to Mary Baier, our diocesan superintendent of schools, and her staff. I am very grateful to the presidents, principals, pastors, religious, administrators, and staff who run our Catholic Schools, as well as all our Catholic School Teachers!
There are two other groups whom I want to thank and continue to encourage as we celebrate Catholic Schools Week. First, our incredibly generous benefactors and donors. The Tri-County Scholarship Fund, under the leadership of Prudence Piggot, their board, and so many generous donors provide, not only financial scholarships, supporting students, families, and schools but also promote and share the great news of the “difference” that the opportunity for an excellent education can make in the life a child, family, and the larger community. I also am aware of and very grateful for all those who support our annual Diocesan Ministries Appeal, which supports Catholic Education, especially in the inner city, as well as supporting so much of the work and mission of the Church and our diocese. There are also countless groups, individuals, and volunteers who give of their time, talent, and treasure to support our Catholic Schools at the parish, diocesan and local levels — it may be that only God knows the good you do, but on behalf of our diocese, please know how grateful we are and please “keep up the great work.”
The other group that we need to recognize, thank, and encourage during Catholic Schools Week, brings us back to Matthew’s Gospel and the “Call of the First Disciples.” Let us always and every day, in prayer, words, and work, give thanks to parents and families. We recognize, support, and pray for all parents and families who are raising their children in the faith, especially parents who work so hard and make so many sacrifices to give the best they can to their children. We also encourage and thank all those parents and families who make the choice and necessary sacrifices for sending their children to a Catholic School.
Our Catholic Schools acknowledge something that our public school systems and political leaders seem to be struggling with at the moment: that parents are ultimately responsible for and entrusted with the education of their children. Schools and educators must have respect for and work in collaboration with the parents as the primary educators of their children.
As I was writing this article and looking for some information and resources for Catholic Schools Week, I first went to our Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools website where I encourage you to go as well. I also went to the NCEA (National Catholic Education Association) website, where I came across a link to “A Dozen Reasons to Choose Catholic Schools.”
Those of us who are familiar with Catholic Schools are very familiar with these “Dozen Reasons” and many more. Reasons #1 and #2 (1. We offer an education that combines Catholic faith and teachings with academic excellence. 2. We partner with parents in the faith formation of their children could almost seem obvious — of course, those are reasons to choose a Catholic School. Although it may seem obvious to us, we should ask ourselves, “Does everyone (my neighbors, co-workers, etc.) know the ‘great news’ about Catholic Schools?”
As I write in anticipation of Catholic Schools Week, perhaps this is a good time to give a “homework assignment” or ask you to think about your “good deed for the day.” Whether it’s for “homework” or a good deed, please do all you can to share with others, even with all those you know and meet, the “great news” about Catholic Schools, especially the Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Paterson.