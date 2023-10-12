The impact of giving

Join Bishop Kevin Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 27 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They welcome Tim Potter to the episode. Potter has been the Chief Development Officer for the Diocese of Paterson for 30 years. He is responsible for fundraising with the diocese, specifically with the Diocesan Ministries Appeal and the two past capital campaigns. He is available to consult with parishes on their parish campaigns. Listen to the episode on the major streaming platforms or watch it on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.