The importance of parental involvement in education

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
As the new school year begins, there is no doubt that there is nationwide movement among parents to be more directly involved in their children’s education and to what is being taught to their children in schools.
However, pushing back against parents are teachers unions, like the New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NJEA), which recently released a video on You Tube in which parents concerned about curriculum materials in classrooms are labeled as “extremists.”
“When extremists start attacking our schools, that’s not who we are,” the video says. “People who only want to fight to score political points should take that somewhere else.”
State Sen. Ed Durr (R), said, “Despite what the NJEA says, parents are not extremists for expressing concerns about curriculum mandates or wanting to have a voice in their children’s education. It is another example of the NJEA being out of touch with parents and totally tone deaf to their concerns that sensitive topics such as sex education and gender identity are not appropriate for young kids. Frankly, the NJEA is taking an extreme position by attacking parents instead of listening to them. Standing up for your children is not a political point; it is a parent’s responsibility.”
The curriculum changes signed into law by Go. Phil Murphy (D) require school districts to incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion throughout their curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade. Lessons on topics including gender identity and sexual orientation are being woven into subjects such as math and science where parents currently have no right to opt-out.
The Sussex-Wantage Board of Education pushed back against the state’s controversial new curriculum, saying parents should be the ones to teach their children about sex and similar subjects.
The board unanimously passed a resolution stating that it “expresses its disagreement” with updated health and physical education guidelines from the N. J. Dept. of Education and requested revised standards that are “age appropriate.” The rest of the instruction, Nick D’Agostino, board president, said, will be left “for the kitchen table.”
Coming to the rescue of parents are State Senators Kristin Corrado and Anthony Bucco, who have introduced the “Parents Bill of Rights Act.”
“The recent controversy over new sex education mandates from Trenton has really opened the eyes of parents to the fact that portions of their children’s curriculum are inappropriate and extreme,” said Sen. Corrado (R-40). “Parents are calling us nonstop to say they want to review what their kids are being taught and they want the right to exclude their children from lessons that conflict with their values. They are absolutely shocked to learn how little power they have when it comes to overseeing their children’s education. Our new bill resets the balance of power in favor of parents where it belongs.”
Bucco (R-25) said, “The new Trenton mandates are forcing controversial topics such as gender identity and sexual orientation to be discussed in a variety of subjects and at every grade level. Our ‘Parental Bill of Rights Act’ will give back the power to parents that Gov. Murphy has taken away.”
At its most recent convention, the National Education Association (NEA,) which the NJEA is aligned with, voted not only to defend abortion-on-demand but also encouraged teachers to “validate” children experimenting with transgender ideology and homosexuality. It adopted a resolution stating the “NEA will publicly stand in defense of abortion and reproductive rights and encourage members to participate in ... rallies and demonstrations, lobbying and political campaigns, educational events, and other actions to support the right to abortion.”
The resolution, one of many that passed, echoed the priorities outlined by Becky Pringle NEA president. The NEA delegates’ resolutions were private, but excerpts that have gone public include the NEA’s support for minors’ gender transitions and proposals to change the word “mother” and “father” to “’birthing parent” and “’non-birthing parent.”
Pringle also asserted that Supreme Court rulings recognizing the religious liberty of teachers to pray privately “attack religious freedom,” and that school choice vouchers “threaten the right to a universal public education.”
Given the fact that teachers unions spent $25 million of members’ dues on campaign donations in the 2020 election cycle, overwhelmingly to Democrats, how do they have the nerve to say parents are politicizing education?
“Our teachers’ unions have proven they are political entities first and foremost, and educating our children is an afterthought to their radical agenda,” said Aaron Withe, Freedom Foundation CEO.
While teachers unions have made sure though their donations to politicians’ coffers that school choice will not become law anytime soon, parents in New Jersey do have a choice — our Catholic school system.
Catholic schools have always recognized the parents and family as primary educators and joins with them to form a living community of shared visions. Catholic schools help students understand that each person is unique and valuable. Catholic schools join with the family to help students understand their special place in the family, the Church, and society. Catholic schools encourage family input and involvement in the ongoing education of their children. Catholic Schools strive to create a special bond among the students, the home, the family, the school, and the Church, so that all share the strong sense of community.
Given the full support of the teachers unions and of Gov. Murphy to this new curriculum, the right and only choice for parents is to place their children in the safe, loving, environment with strong moral values rooted in a Gospel-centered education that only our Catholic schools offer in these troubling times.