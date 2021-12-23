The Journey to Bethlehem

“… And Joseph too went up from Galilee from the town of Nazareth to Judea, to the city of David that is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and family of David, to be enrolled with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child…”
(Lk 2:4–5)
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Have you been to Bethlehem? How often have you gone there and when was your most recent visit? Each year, in faith and prayer, we are invited to journey with Mary and Joseph, with the shepherds and Wise Men, to go to Bethlehem and to adore the newborn King. When we stop and think, there is a truly spiritual journey that takes place each year when we think of all the Masses, throughout the whole world, celebrated on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when all are invited to go to Bethlehem and to reflect on the message of the angel:
“Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.”
(Lk 2:10–12)
This year, as we celebrate Christmas, we have been invited by our Holy Father, Pope Francis, to reflect on the meaning of “journeying together” as we have begun the “Synod on Synodality.” In 2018, the International Theological Commission offered this definition of Synodality: “The action of the Spirit in the communion of the Body of Christ and in the missionary journey of the People of God.”
Pope Francis announces a Synod on Synodality for the Catholic Church
As we have just begun to enter into the formal Synodal process on the local, diocesan level, I have been encouraged by the response and enthusiasm of so many of our leaders, priests, deacons, religious, and lay faithful. Almost all of our parishes, along with many other ecclesial groups and communities, have identified at least two delegates and we have begun the orientation and training of those delegates.
The Synod has been on my mind and in my prayers during these days of Advent and as we have drawn closer to Christmas, it has struck me that “journeying together” is very much a part of the Christmas story. There are at least three “journeys” that invite our prayerful reflection as we celebrate Christmas.
First, the journey of Mary and Joseph, not only from Nazareth to Bethlehem, but also the “nine-month journey” from the Annunciation to the Birth of Jesus. In his homily at the Mass to open the Synod (on Oct. 10, 2021), Pope Francis spoke of “Three verbs that characterize the Synod experience: encounter, listen, and discern.” Mary and Joseph each had an encounter with God through the message of an angel, letting them know that Mary was chosen to be the mother of God. Mary listened to what Gabriel said and replied, “May it be done to me according to your word.” (Lk 1:38) Joseph was constantly listening to and discerning the Lord’s guidance, not only to Bethlehem, but also in fleeing to Egypt and eventually returning home to Nazareth. As we reflect on the Christmas story, we can follow Mary’s example of discernment, after all the excitement had concluded, “And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart.” (Lk 2:19)
Let us consider Pope Francis’ “three verbs” (encounter, listen, discern) as we think of the other two well known “journeys” that are part of the Christmas story; one, as far as physical distance, a relatively short journey and the other a journey of great distance. The shorter journey was taken by the shepherds who had been keeping “night watch over their flock,” responding to the invitation, the good news of great joy, and going to the stable, finding the child wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in the manger. They encountered the “newborn king,” as well as Mary and Joseph, and surely, each listened to the other as they shared their stories. The shepherds were among the first to be invited to discern what all of this meant, including the meaning of the message of the “… multitude of heavenly host … praising God and saying: Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
The longer journey was that of the Magi from the East (Mt 2:1), commonly known as the Three Kings or Wise Men. They would have been called pagans, but in their own encounters with God in prayer, in their encounter with one another, (what was it like when they encountered one another on the journey and asked, “where are you going?”), surely they conversed and listened to one another along the way and, together, discerned that following the star would lead them to their destination and to the encounter with the newborn King.
We will celebrate this Christmas as we journey together, both to Bethlehem and participating in the Synodal process. The Christmas story also makes us aware that our “journey to Bethlehem” is not so much a journey to a physical place or city, but the journey leads us to the encounter, it leads us to Jesus, and it invites us to “adoration,” to adore the Lord. Christmas of 2021 will lead us here in our Diocese of Paterson to a “Year of the Eucharist” in 2022. Let us pray that our journey to Bethlehem and our celebration of the Lord’s birth at Christmas will strengthen our faith and remind us that the “Word who became Flesh” gives to us, every day, the gift of His very self, His Body and Blood in the Eucharist.
Merry Christmas!