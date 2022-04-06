RICHARD A. SOKERKA
Every year since 1883, the University of Notre Dame has presented the Laetare Medal to a Catholic “whose genius has ennobled the arts and sciences, illustrated the ideals of the Church and enriched the heritage of humanity.”
It was conceived as an American counterpart of the Golden Rose, a papal honor that antedates the 11th century and is the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics.
The Laetare Medal is so named because its recipient is announced each year in celebration of Laetare Sunday, the fourth Sunday in Lent on the Church calendar. “Laetare,” the Latin word for “rejoice,” is the first word in the entrance antiphon, which anticipates the celebration of Easter. The medal bears the Latin inscription, “Magna est veritas et praevalebit” (“Truth is mighty, and it shall prevail”).
This year’s recipient, Sharon Lavigne, an environmental justice activist, will receive the Laetare Medal at the university’s May 15 graduation ceremony. Lavigne is the founder and director of Rise St. James — a faith-based grassroots organization fighting for environmental justice in St. James Civil Parish, Louisiana.
A retired special education teacher, she has always lived in St. James Parish and has watched the region transform from idyllic farmland into an area plagued by industrial pollution.
“Through her tireless activism, Sharon Lavigne has heeded God’s call to advocate for the health of her community and the planet — and to help put an end to environmental degradation which so often disproportionately victimizes communities of color,” said Holy Cross Father John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame. “In awarding her the Laetare Medal, Notre Dame recognizes her leadership and her courage as a champion of the environment, a voice for the marginalized and a steadfast servant of our Creator.”
St. James Parish includes part of an area nicknamed “cancer alley,” an 85-mile stretch of land along the Mississippi River that has more than 150 petrochemical plants and refineries where cancer rates are 700 times that of the rest of the nation.
Although Lavigne never envisioned herself as an activist, she was inspired to create Rise St. James in 2018 when a plastics corporation received the go-ahead to build another plant in St. James Parish — two miles from her home. At the time, many in her community believed that fighting against the proposed multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility was futile.
Nevertheless, Lavigne and the members of Rise St. James successfully campaigned against the construction of a new plant. They organized marches; spoke out at town hall and parish council meetings, partnered with other environmental justice organizations, and produced signs, ads, and reports on the negative health and environmental impact of the industry’s pollutants. In 2019, the company withdrew its application. The group is currently working to stop construction of another chemical plant.
A lifelong parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, Lavigne said that her faith has buoyed her throughout her journey and that her advocacy work has brought her closer to God. “I know he has me here for a reason, so I want to do his will,” Lavigne said. “I want to do the work that he wants me to do. He put a fight in me that I cannot even explain. I have gotten closer to him. And I’m so glad I’m closer to him because now we can fight anything.”
We salute Sharon Lavigne for her community activism that is based solidly in her faith. She is a shining example to all Catholics as to the important role faith plays in making a positive difference in our communities and the lives of our fellow man.