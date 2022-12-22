BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
I was in High School when I first saw the “Radio City Christmas Spectacular.” It has been many years since I last saw the show, but I believe that the “Living Nativity,” with live animals and the retelling of the story of Jesus’ birth, continues to be one of the show’s highlights. I still remember being awestruck by the beauty of the “Living Nativity.” I also remember, during the Living Nativity, hearing for the first time the poem One Solitary Life. I am sure that many readers are very familiar with this powerful description of who Jesus is and the meaning of His being “born in the fullness of time.” For those familiar with these words, I hope you appreciate the opportunity to reflect on them again. For those who may not have heard these words, I invite you, as we celebrate Christmas, to meditate on the meaning of that One Solitary Life.
May God continue to bless all the faithful of our diocese. I pray that each of you, your families, and your loved ones will know the true Peace and Joy of Christmas. Please be assured of my prayers for you, especially at the celebration of the Eucharist. God give you a blessed Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.