BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass of The Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday in St. John’s Cathedral

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening, March 29, in the Cathe­dral of St. John here.



The Mass commemorates the institution of the Sacraments of the Eucharist and Holy Orders by Jesus Christ. During the Mass, just as Jesus washed the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper, the Bishop washed the feet of St. John’s parishioners to symbolize the service and charity of Christ, who came “not to be served, but to serve.” By example of washing his disciples’ feet, Jesus demonstrated how Christians are to love one another through humble service.