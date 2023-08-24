The Message and Mission of Fatima

“At the end of the Mass on May 13 (2010), before an estimated five hundred thousand people in the Cova da Iria, Pope Benedict said the prophetic mission of Fatima is incomplete because: first, our Lady’s message at Fatima, which contains fundamental truths of our faith, is still guiding and encouraging the Church in her present struggles; and second, we have not yet seen the glorious triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary … She has promised us it will come, the victory of the woman over the dragon portrayed in the book of Revelation. If we heed our Lady’s call to personal holiness, prayer, and reparation for sin, we will see the blessings promised at Fatima poured out abundantly on us!
FATIMA FOR TODAY — The Urgent Marian Message of Hope, Fr. Andrew Apostoli, C.F.R., pg. 233
BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
In a previous article, Fatima and World Youth Day: Let us journey together, united in prayer (July 26, 2023), I mentioned a book that I had read (The Miracle and the Message, by John C. Preiss) and a book that I was reading at that time (Fatima for Today: The Urgent Marian Message of Hope, by Fr. Andrew Apostoli, C.F.R.) in preparation for my trip to World Youth Day in Portugal and in preparation for my first visit to the Marian Shrine of Fatima. In summary, I can tell you that I learned a great deal from these two books. I had heard about “Fatima” for many, many years, but after reading these two books, I now feel that I have heard “the whole story.” In high school, college, and in the seminary, I had heard and read about the apparitions of our Blessed Mother in 1917 to three “shepherd children” in Fatima. I distinctly recall hearing about the assassination attempt on the life of Pope John Paul II on May 13, 1981, and learning that May 13th was the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima and that Pope John Paul II credited Our Lady of Fatima for saving his life when he was “at the point of death” after the being shot.
Looking back, I also recall hearing about some of the more controversial questions and debates with regard to exactly what the Blessed Mother revealed and asked for during six appearances to the three children between May 13 and Oct. 13, 1917. Both of the books identify and address two of the major areas of controversy and debate: the request for the “Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary” and the so-called “Third Secret” of Fatima. I would guess that many readers of this column would be familiar with these terms and, perhaps with some of the controversy and debate that led up to (and followed) Pope John Paul’s consecration of the world (including Russia) on March 25, 1984, and the Vatican’s release of the contents of the “Third Secret” during the Jubilee Year of 2000. Both books handle these topics very thoroughly and make a strong case that John Paul’s 1984 consecration, according to Sr. Lucia’s testimony, fulfilled what the Blessed Mother had requested and that the third secret predicted much of what the world and the Church suffered during the 20th Century, including the assassination attempt against Pope John Paul II.
Both books emphasize a very important point — the heart of Our Lady’s Message at Fatima is not so much about those more sensational topics but is a call to live the Gospel. As is mentioned above, in the reference to Pope Benedict’s message from a homily at Fatima in 2010, the Blessed Mother is calling us to “personal holiness, prayer, and reparation for sin.” After reading these books and visiting Fatima, I have a new appreciation in my own life for this central (and urgent) “Message of Fatima.” Fr. Apostoli also writes, “Perhaps the statement of Pope Benedict that best sums up his pastoral advice regarding Fatima is ‘Learn the message of Fatima! Live the message of Fatima! Spread the message of Fatima!’ ” (pg. 230)
I am very grateful for what I have recently learned about the message of Fatima. I am sharing my experience with you, dear reader, so that I can do my part to “spread the message.” What is most important is “living the message,” which I am trying to do. If you have read this far, you can probably tell that I highly recommend both of these books on Fatima. In a particular way, I would recommend Fr. Apostoli’s book because not only is it very comprehensive and very well written, but it is also a very inspiring call to respond to our Lady’s call and “live the message.” When he references Pope Benedict’s “pastoral advice,” Fr. Apostoli offers four practical ways to “live the message.” I will share with you the four points and encourage you to read the book and Fr. Apostoli’s fuller explanation of each suggestion:
I am very grateful that Pope Francis chose Lisbon, Portugal, as the site of World Youth Day 2023. I do not think it was a coincidence that, by choosing Lisbon, so many of the pilgrims and young people also had the opportunity to visit Fatima. I do think that others may have had an experience similar to mine, that the opportunity to visit Fatima led to learning more about the details of our Blessed Mother’s apparition and message at Fatima. I hope and pray that many others may “Learn the message of Fatima! Live the message of Fatima! Spread the message of Fatima!”