The Paschal Triduum

Since Christ accomplished his work of human redemption and of the perfect glorification of God principally through his Paschal Mystery, in which by dying he has destroyed our death, and by rising restored our life, the sacred Paschal Triduum of the Passion and Resurrection of the Lord shines forth as the high point of the entire liturgical year. Therefore, the pre-eminence that Sunday has in the week, the Solemnity of Easter has in the liturgical year.
(Cf. Second Vatican Council, Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy,
Sacrosanctum Concilium, nos. 5, 106.)
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
These words of the Second Vatican Council summarize the consistent belief, teaching, and the practice of the Church, passed down through the centuries. The Liturgies of Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil, and Easter Sunday invite the whole Church to not only remember what Jesus said and did on the night before he died, in his “Passion” (suffering and death) and by his Resurrection on the third day, but we are invited to enter into those sacred mysteries, which we are called to live each day of our lives.
Whether you are reading these words during the days of the Triduum or after Easter, I wanted to take this opportunity to share a few reflections on these most holy days and their meaning in our lives.
Holy Thursday
At some point in the seminary, I developed the habit or practice on Holy Thursday night after the Mass of the Lord’s Supper during the two or three hours that were spent in prayer adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at the “Altar of Repose,” of reading Chapters 13–17 of the Gospel of John. We read Chapter 13, verses 1–15 at the Mass of the Lord’s Supper during which the “Washing of the Feet” is recounted. In the rest of Chapter 13, in between “Judas’ Betrayal” (v. 21–30) and the prediction of “Peter’s Denial” (v. 36–38), Jesus gives us his “New Commandment” (v. 31–35), that we should “love one another.” Chapters 14–16 are Jesus’ final instructions to his disciples and Chapter 17 is his “priestly prayer.” Chapter 18 tells of his arrest and Chapters 18 and 19 are John’s “Passion” that we read on Good Friday.
Although, once again this year, we will not be able to re-enact the “Washing of the Feet,” we will hear the Gospel at Mass on Holy Thursday night and we will meditate on all that Jesus said and did at the Last Supper, especially recalling his institution of the Eucharist and the priesthood. We will also recall His “Agony in the Garden” and have the opportunity to be with him in prayer, meditating on his words, “Father, not my will, but Thy will be done.” Whether it be on Holy Thursday night or at another time, if you have done so already, I would recommend that you spend some time in meditation and prayer with the Gospel of John, Chapters 13–17. It is an opportunity to be very close to Jesus, listening to him as he speaks of sending the Holy Spirit, the greatest of all love, the vine and the branches, and so much more.
Good Friday
You may have heard it said or even said to others, “I went to Mass on Good Friday.” Many, but not all, are aware that (technically) that statement is not true. Good Friday is the only day in the year when Mass is not celebrated. It is certainly one of the most popular days of the year for people to be in Church, and most Catholics and Christians try to find and opportunity to participate in a procession, pray the Stations of the Cross, meditate on the “Seven Last Words” of Jesus, and/or attend the beautiful, powerful and moving “Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion” that is celebrated in almost all Catholic Churches at 3 p.m. on Good Friday.
Some will say that they were “at Mass” on Good Friday because part of the Liturgy is receiving Holy Communion, but that Communion is consecrated on the night before, at the Mass of the Lord’s Supper. We do not celebrate Mass, because we recall Jesus’ Passion, suffering and death on the Cross, by reading the “Passion” from John’s Gospel and praying for the Church and the whole world in 10 “Solemn Intercessions.” We then venerate the Holy Cross — which, because of COVID-19 precautions will be a little different this year, in that we will not individually kiss the cross, but we will adore from a distance. Then the third part of the Liturgy is the reception of Holy Communion.
While I hope that reviewing some of these “technicalities” will be helpful to some, I most importantly want to encourage all to enter the great mysteries of God’s love that we recall and live together with the whole Christian people. The Mystery of the Cross is part of our daily lives and, as Jesus has told us, if we wish to follow him, we must be willing to deny ourselves and “take up our Cross.” The prayer of the whole Church on Good Friday certainly calls us all to meditate on these great mysteries and on his greatest of all love.
The Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday
To write on the Easter Vigil alone could not only be another, separate, (lengthy) column, but to say that volumes have been written about it over the centuries, is an understatement. For the moment, I would just mention that the Easter Vigil presents us in such a dramatic way with the symbol of the victory of light over darkness, of forgiveness over sin, and of life over death. From the lighting and blessing of the Easter fire, to the passing of that light among the baptized to enlighten a darkened Church, to the recalling of salvation history in the Scriptures and the proclamation of Resurrection, from the Easter Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Communion to the “triple Alleluia,” the Easter Vigil is one of the true treasures of our faith and tradition. It is also “the greatest and most noble of all Solemnities.” (Roman Missal)
All this leads us to Easter Sunday and the celebration of Jesus’ Resurrection. I believe that this will be a particularly joy-filled Easter for many because we were not able to be in Church together for Mass on Easter last year. While we are still dealing with the pandemic, we are grateful that so many have been vaccinated and more people are feeling safe and comfortable going back to Mass. At the same time, Easter can be bittersweet, especially if we have lost a loved one during the past year or when we recall any loved one who has died. Yet, we also remember that this is what Easter is all about. Jesus is risen from the dead. He has opened the gates of heaven and offers to us the promise of everlasting life in heaven.
Christ is Risen, Christ is truly Risen!
Happy Easter!