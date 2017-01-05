﻿﻿Faithful across the diocese plan trip to Washington for annual March for Life

CLIFTON ﻿﻿It has been more than four decades since the Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22, 1973, made abortion legal. But since that infamous date, pro-life advocates have never given up the fight. Still valiant and courageous in their efforts, they are gearing up for the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., which will be held Friday, Jan. 27. This year’s theme is “The Power of One.”



Because of the logistics of the Presidential Inauguration this year on Jan. 20, the 2017 March for Life will be held five days after the Jan. 22, 1973 anniversary date.



Dr. Mary Mazzarella, consultant for the diocesan Respect Life Office, who is a retired pediatrician said, “It is inspiring to me to see the hundred of thousands of people who brave the cold to state why they are pro-life.”



As early as 6 a.m. buses will leave from locations all across the Diocese in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties for the five-hour bus trip to Washington. At some parishes, the day will begin with the celebration of Mass as spiritual preparation for the March for Life. Once all the busses arrive in Washington, Father Michael Rodak, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in West Milford, will celebrate Mass at 12:10 p.m. in St. Peter Church on Capitol Hill. This is a meeting point for many of the diocesan buses traveling to Washington.



Father Rodak, who is also diocesan pilgrimage director, encourages people to attend the Mass. “With the church three blocks from Capitol Hill, it’s so important we come together in prayer and pray in the shadows of the Congressional offices, where legislation begins. It’s so significant we do this on a day dedicated to being pro-life,” said Father Rodak.



The March begins at 1 p.m. following a rally, which takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument. From there, marchers will trek down Constitution Avenue to Capitol Hill, walking past the U.S. Capitol building. The March ends outside the Supreme Court, directly behind the U.S. Capitol. At approximately 3 p.m., testimonies will be given by women and men affected by abortion through the Silent No More awareness campaign. Participants are also advised to visit their local Congressmen or Senators to advocate for life at Senate Office and House Office buildings in the vicinity of Capitol Hill.



Because the March falls on a workday, many laypersons from around the diocese use vacations days or personal time to attend the March, showing the deep commitment many have to stop the scourge of abortion. Many students will also attend the March traveling with diocesan high schools, college pro-life groups or their parish.



Students now make up about 60 percent of the marchers and Father Rodak believes this is a positive sign that shows how the younger generation is a pro-life generation. “The call for a generation for life is a greater calling than ever before. Young people are calling for a respect for life and for the children in the womb. In the general population, the majority of people in the U.S. are against partial birth abortion and the number of people against abortion period has increased,” he said.



With social media as a popular way to communicate and spread messages, the March for Life is taking advantage of this tool of technology and believes it is a critical way to advocate for a culture of life, especially since the secular media does not bother to give coverage to the March. Organizers are encouraging pro-lifers to upload photos to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #WhyWeMarch along with the reason why they are marching on Jan. 27.



According to many of the participants, with President-elect Trump and his administration that is pro-life, there will be a hopeful tone to this year’s March. Father Rodak said, “With the opportunity to attend the March with a new administration in Washington and the promises made in the campaign, we as Catholics have to continue to be vocal. We need to see Supreme Court judges who support human life, pro-life polices made in government and the right to life for the child in the womb.”