The Risen Christ Draws Life into Perspective

The work of Raphael, the great artist of the High Renaissance, demonstrates his mastery of perspective. Raphael’s The Resurrection of Christ (1499–1502) unveils an aerial view of the power of the Resurrection of Christ that overarches all of human history.
A river flowing through the foreground is a homage to the sacrament of baptism that surges through history and unites all believers in the Paschal Mystery.
Alongside the river walk, the women come to the tomb planning burial rites for Jesus (Mark 16:1–3). The power of the Resurrection has shattered the history of death. Mary Magdalene, Mary, the mother of James, and Salome are now witnesses to risen life, and their tributes for burial are useless.
In mid-landscape, there is a crane. Cranes return from migration in spring and are known for endurance. Cranes also strike at snakes — always a scriptural illusion to the serpent who is Satan (Genesis 3:1; Revelation 12:9) — who slither along the ground and are no match for the Crane’s graceful strike. In Raphael’s rendering, a snake crawls at the foot of the tomb, powerless before the victorious Christ, and as the crane prepares to crush evil, “the pride of the ancient foe is vanquished” (Preface II of the Passion of the Lord).
Four guards surround the empty sepulcher. The guards point to the four corners of the earth — drawing all people to the power of the resurrection and proclaiming that Christ’s promise that the wood of the cross is a tree of life is proved true in risen life, “And when I am lifted up from the earth, I will draw all people to myself” (John 12:32). The guards are left staggered by the earthquake following the resurrection (Matthew 28:2) as Christ hovers above the tomb of three panels of equal proportion revealing the presence Most Holy Trinity.
Angels, too, are present in the Resurrection scene. Angels sang joyfully at the birth of Christ (Luke 2:8–10). Now angels respond to the central event of all human history as Christ said they would, “And he will send out his angels with a trumpet blast, and they will gather his elect from the four winds” (Matthew 24:31).
The central dominant figure is, of course, Christ, supported only by air over the tomb — to highlight his divinity — and holding the banner of white with the cross of red to highlight Jesus as the Paschal lamb through whose precious blood we are redeemed (1 Peter 18–19). Christ’s robes, edged in golden thread, emphasize his power as the Son of God.
A blessed Easter! We praise our Risen Savior, Jesus Christ, consecrated to his life through the action of the Blessed Trinity in holy baptism, made his witnesses to the resurrection, and commissioned to gather all people to the Church, the Body of Christ, which shares in his sacrifice day after day. The Risen Savior stands among us and says, “Peace be with you” (John 20:19) and offers that gift to you and all who are dear to you.
Happy Easter!
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
I offer you, your families, and all the faithful of our Diocese my best wishes and prayers for a happy and blessed Easter filled with the Joy and Peace of our Risen Lord. I invoke God’s blessings upon you and all your loved ones.