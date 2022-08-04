The Synod on Synodality: What have we heard … and what comes next?

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Most of us either saw or heard at least some coverage of Pope Francis’ recent visit to Canada. Many also heard the media coverage of his press conference on the plane during his trip home from Canada, in which he discussed the question of his potential retirement,
“I haven’t felt like thinking about that possibility (of his retiring). But maybe that doesn’t mean the day after tomorrow I will start thinking,” he added. He also spoke about discernment of God’s will: “discernment is key in a Jesuit’s vocation” and that means that “he must be open to whatever the Lord asks of him.” Read the full article here.
Whatever the future of Pope Francis’ papacy may be, it is very clear that the Synod on Synodality, which was announced by the Vatican in May of 2021 and opened this past October of 2021, will be a significant part of his legacy. The Synod on Synodality is a two-year process that started with a Diocesan phase, from October of 2021 through this past June of 2022.
Now a “continental phase” will take place from September 2022 to March 2023. “The third, universal phase will begin with the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, dedicated to the theme ‘For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission,’ at the Vatican in October 2023.” Click here for more information.
I trust that the Synod on Synodality is not “news” to any readers of this column, and I hope that many, if not all, are aware of and may have participated in the “Diocesan Phase” and the Synodal consultation here in Paterson.
Today, I am happy to announce two “news items.” First, our Diocesan Synod Report has been published and is available online. Second, our new editor of The Beacon, Jai Agnish, has written his inaugural article, which summarizes the findings, “what we have heard,” communicated in the Synod Report and discusses the messages that the diocese is hearing by means of the Synodal discussions and consultations. I encourage you to read both the full report and Jai’s article.
For the moment, the main messages that I would like to share upon the conclusion of the Diocesan phase of the synod and the publication of our Diocesan report are gratitude, excitement, and commitment. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to ALL those who participated in our diocesan Synodal process, each person who participated in any way, and all of our leaders.
In a particular way, I would like to thank Father Paul Manning, Diocesan Vicar for Evangelization, and Maria Moncaleano, director of our Diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry. Father Paul and Maria co-chaired our Synod “steering committee” from the very beginning, right through the completion of the process. At the conclusion of the process, they accomplished the very challenging task of taking all the “input” (all that we have heard) from the Synod and synthesizing it into a well-written, thorough, and engaging report. I believe and hope that those who participated, as they read the report, will know that we have truly listened and that their (your) voices have been heard.
Going forward, I will have more to say about some of the specific themes, concerns, suggestions, and priorities that have been expressed by means of the synodal process. For the moment, I want to say that I am very excited about this process and what the process means and does for our diocesan Church, both now and going forward. I also want to share my commitment to bringing this report (what we have heard) to prayer and to the leadership of our diocese so that we may discern the ways in which the Holy Spirit will guide us in response to what we have heard.
That word “discernment” is so important. It is important to Pope Francis, the Jesuit community, and all those familiar with the “Spiritual Exercises” of St. Ignatius of Loyola. Discernment should also be important to each one of us as baptized disciples. With the help of the gifts of the Holy Spirit, we are all called to be “discerners” of God’s will. We are called to follow the example of Jesus and our Blessed Mother by, daily, saying to our Heavenly Father, “show me Your will” and “Thy will be done.”
I am convinced that the Synod on Synodality will truly be an experience of discernment for the whole Church. The publishing of our Diocesan Report is a “moment on the journey.” You may recall that, at the beginning of the Synodal process, at the Opening Mass, Pope Francis introduced “three verbs” that “characterize the synod”: encounter, listen, and discern. I believe that the Synod Report and Jai’s article show how we have “encountered and listened.” Now it’s time for us, as a diocese, to discern — that is, “what comes next.”