The Transfiguration

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
As I finish my eighth month as Bishop, I am still experiencing many “firsts.” I suppose that this will continue, at least for the next four months. This past Sunday, I experienced my first Rite of Election as Bishop. The Rite of Election is a ceremony that takes place in most Catholic Dioceses each year usually on the First Sunday of Lent, when the adults who are preparing to receive the Easter Sacraments (Baptism, Communion, and Confirmation) are presented to the Bishop to be formally enrolled in the Book of the Elect. The “Elect” are officially accepted as candidates who will be fully initiated as members of the Church at the Easter Vigil. They are usually accompanied by their Godparents (sponsors) and representatives of their parish communities. This year we have 75 “Elect” from 22 parishes, as well as schools and ecclesial communities. The numbers of “Elect” and those accompanying them were significantly less than the previous year, due to the pandemic and restrictions. At the same time, the gathering of these candidates is a very clear sign that the Church in the Diocese is alive and growing.
The next day, on Monday, I visited (for the second time) Nazareth Village, the home of 14 of our retired/senior priests. There was a meeting with the priests who live there and some of our diocesan leaders. Toward the end of the meeting, one of the retired priests asked me, “How are you doing with getting to know the Diocese? How are we treating you so far?” Although I can’t say I was surprised by the question, I was happy to be able to share how warmly I have been welcomed by the priests, religious, and people of the Diocese. It was also humbling and a privilege to be able to spend some time with a group of priests who, combined, represent more than 700 years of service to God’s people here in our Diocese.
On Thursday, I went from the “seniors” to the “juniors,” when I had my first (in-person) meeting with our recently ordained priests, those ordained in the last three years. We had planned to meet in December, but we had to “switch to Zoom” because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases at that time. In that Zoom meeting, the young priests had shared about what it was like beginning their priestly ministry during a world-wide pandemic. At Thursday’s meeting, there were presentations by a Deacon/psychologist that focused on ministry and pastoral counseling in the midst of the pandemic. The young priests spoke about many of the challenges, but they also talked about the ways in which they were working with their pastors, parish leaders, and parishioners to meet the challenges of ministry in the time of a pandemic; from live-streaming Masses and virtual religious education, to dealing with people’s isolation and fragile emotional and psychological health. I was both impressed and encouraged by the maturity and dedication of these young priests.
Finally, on Friday evening I participated in my first (virtual) men’s Lenten Evening of Prayer in this Year of St. Joseph. The event, like so many good things in our Diocese, was sponsored by the St. Paul Inside the Walls Evangelization Center and organized by Father Paul Manning, Father Pawel Tomczyk and the team at St. Paul’s. I was happy to hear that 90 men had registered for the Evening of Prayer. I was “blown away” by the three husbands and fathers who gave witness talks on the topics: St. Joseph and my work, St. Joseph and my fatherhood, and St. Joseph and my manhood. The best I can do is invite and encourage you to go to the St. Paul’s website and listen to these talks. I think wives and moms will enjoy the talks as much as the husbands and fathers, but I also believe that anyone walking the faith journey and discerning and/or living your vocation will benefit by listening to these testimonies.
What does all of the above have to do with the Transfiguration, the Gospel that we heard at Mass this past Sunday? Following Jesus, living a life faith or walking the journey of faith is not easy and sometimes it is a hard road, the Way of the Cross, leading us to Calvary. Yet, the Transfiguration reminds us that there are encounters of joy and beauty, moments where we can see and feel both the presence and glory of God. Some may call them “mountaintop” experiences, some may simply call them “highlights.” This past week, I had a ceremony on Sunday, two meetings with priests, and an Evening of Prayer. In each of those experiences, there were moments when I could see and feel the presence and glory of God. As we continue on our Lenten journey, let us pray for ourselves and others, especially those who are struggling, that we can recognize those moments when Jesus is inviting us to be with him “on the mountaintop” and see him in his glory.