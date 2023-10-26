The Upcoming Election … and Our Responsibility to Vote

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
This year, all 120 seats in the New Jersey Legislature are up for election. Generally, the official start of most campaign seasons is after the Labor Day holiday, which is when we see an increase in TV, radio, and social media ads telling us why to support one candidate or why to not vote for another candidate. While many of us can agree that we are ready for these ads to end within a couple of days of when they start, the ads can serve as an important reminder that now is the time for us to prepare for Election Day.
As Catholics, we have a responsibility to exercise our right to vote as part of our duty to promote the good of society. As with all responsibilities, we must properly prepare to carry them out.
James J. King column
The words I quote above were written by Mr. James J. King, executive director of the New Jersey Catholic Conference (NJCC). Mr. King’s words were written in the September 2023 edition of the NJCC Newsletter, “Town Square.” I encourage you to read the full text of Mr. King’s letter, which can be found at the link cited above or by going to the NJCC website. For those who may not be familiar with the “NJCC,” I strongly encourage you to visit the website. In addition to many other things, on the website, you will learn that the NJCC represents the Catholic bishops of New Jersey on matters of public policy. NJCC serves as a liaison to governmental agencies and institutions and coordinates public policy communications and activities among the dioceses and between the bishops and secular agencies.
In the NJCC newsletter and on the website, you will find additional resources to help you prepare for the upcoming elections. While “Election Day” this year will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, you are probably aware that “early voting” is becoming more popular in our state and across our country.
Like so much in our Democracy, there are many varied opinions about “early voting,” but, whether you or I may think it is a good idea, it is now an option. If you Google “early voting in N.J.,” you will find a link to the website of our State’s Division of Elections and a great deal of information, including the following (referencing “historic legislation” passed last year):
“… This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during the designated voting period prior to Election Day. You can now choose to vote in person when it’s most convenient for your schedule.
Every county will provide registered voters with this option for the 2023 General Election. They will designate in-person early voting locations that will be open from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2023 (the in-person early voting period). Hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.”
N.J. voter information portal
The Catechism of the Catholic Church makes special mention of the call of Christians to participate in the public square: “It is the duty of citizens to contribute along with the civil authorities to the good of society in a spirit of truth, justice, solidarity, and freedom. The love and service of one’s country follow from the duty of gratitude and belong to the order of charity. Submission to legitimate authorities and service of the common good require citizens to fulfill their roles in the life of the political community” (2239). No matter when we vote, casting our ballot is a significant expression of our participation in serving the common good of our country, state, and local community.
If you are thinking or feeling that you may not (yet) be prepared to cast your vote in this year’s election, I am happy to let you know that our NJCC has published an excellent “Issues Voter Guide for Catholics.”
I know that there are some readers of The Beacon who may not be very familiar or comfortable with “going online,” “googling,” or finding information on the internet (computer). If you are one of those readers, now would be a very good time to ask for some help because I am convinced that the information that is being offered on the NJCC website, especially in the “Voter’s Guide,” can be of great help for those who are preparing to vote.
Some of us are, at times, tempted to think that a so-called “off-year election” is not as important as some other elections. As part of the NJCC “Voter’s Guide,” Mr. King is quoted making a very important point:
“Because this is an off-cycle election, meaning there’s no statewide office on the ballot such as governor and U.S. senate, lower voter turnout is expected, and every vote is going to matter,” said King. “Those who do vote will especially benefit from being more engaged and educated in the legislative process because all 120 seats in the Legislature are up for reelection …”
We have probably all heard the saying, “Think Globally, act locally.” The representatives we choose in local elections make a big difference in our communities and in our state. As Catholics, we have a responsibility to vote and vote according to our values, beliefs, and a well-formed conscience. I encourage each member of our diocese to vote in the upcoming elections, whether you vote early or on “Election Day.” Let us pray that we will elect leaders who truly serve the common good and who will work for true justice, respect religious freedom, and protect the dignity and value of each human person created in the image and likeness of God.