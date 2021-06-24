The USCCB Meeting and our Diocesan Feast Day

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
I thought and prayed about which topic to choose. In the end, I felt that I should go with the “both and” approach. I wish to share with you some reflections on my second meeting of the USCCB (U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops). I also believe it is important to mention the Feast of our diocesan patron, St. John the Baptist, on June 24.
As far as the Bishops’ meeting, I feel that I must begin by saying “thank you” to all the members of our Diocese who have written to me concerning the USCCB meeting and the question of Catholic politicians and the reception of Holy Communion. I have received many messages from those who believe that the Bishops of our country must take a strong and united stance by saying that political leaders who publicly profess the Catholic faith as their own, but whose public policy positions and decisions clearly violate the belief and teaching of the Church, especially with regard to the dignity and value of human life, should not be permitted to receive Holy Communion. I have also received messages telling me that a vote or decision to deny Communion would be a mistake.
As you may have heard in media reports or from other sources, in addition to many other topics that were discussed and votes that were taken during the three-day meeting, the Bishops voted in support of a committee going ahead to draft a teaching document on the Eucharist. That document will focus on what we believe (about the Eucharist), how we celebrate the Eucharist, and how we live as members of the one Body of Christ, united in Holy Communion. The third part of the document may address “Eucharistic consistency” or our belief that, in order to receive Jesus in Holy Communion, we should be well prepared (by an examination of conscience) and striving to live our faith in our daily lives.
One of the challenges of addressing this or any significant question at this time is that both of the USCCB meetings I have attended, last November and this past week, have been virtual meetings. I believe that one very common experience for those who have used Zoom or other virtual meeting platforms is that a Zoom meeting can work and be effective for a smaller group, if there are less than 20 (or 30) participants, but when it is a larger group (I believe there are 240 active, non-retired, Bishops in the United States), it is very difficult to have any kind of meaningful discussion. This was certainly my experience in these USCCB meetings.
At the same time, as I listened to the more than two hours of comments from Bishops all across the country, giving their opinion as to how we should approach this proposed teaching document and whether or not the committee should go ahead with the drafting of the document, I was inspired and felt privileged to be part of these deliberations. Two common themes which stood out for me as I listened were: first, how many of the Bishops spoke about what they were hearing from the faithful people of God in their Diocese and the questions that they were being asked by those parishioners, especially concerning Catholic political leaders and our belief in the dignity and value of every human life; second, while there were different opinions, especially regarding the way that we should approach these topics and issues, there was such a clear focus on the need to be united as shepherds, leaders of the community of believers, striving to be faithful to teaching the “Good News” of the Gospel, guided by the Holy Spirit.
I do understand and, in many ways, sympathize with Catholics who believe that the Bishops are not taking a strong enough stance on this most serious issue. One thought which I would offer to those who are disappointed in and/or critical of a perceived failure of the Church’s leaders to act or speak more decisively at this time is the consideration of the Church’s leadership and efforts on behalf of life over the past 50 years, especially here in the United States.
As I think of my own personal experience and reflect on the efforts on behalf of life, fighting the tragedy of legalized abortion, the Church, her lay and religious leaders, priests, deacons, and many Cardinals and Bishops have been at the forefront of the pro-life movement from its beginning. If we think of the March for Life in Washington and how it has grown or local pro-life groups and movements across the country, I believe that history will show that the Catholic Church and her leaders have been a consistent, faithful, and vibrant leader in this struggle. I realize that these words may sound as if I am speaking defensively, but, as I was introduced in my Catholic High School to the tragedy of abortion and the responsibility that we all have to speak, work, pray, and sacrifice to defend the dignity of life from conception until natural death, my own involvement in the pro-life movement played a significant part in my discerning and responding to a call to priesthood.
Now, as a Bishop and member of the USCCB, I ask for your prayers, patience, and continuing challenges and contributions to this “discernment process” as we, together with the whole Church, continue to discern the best ways in which to respond to the words and teaching of Jesus, especially in Matthew 25, that whatever we do or fail to do for the least of our sisters and brothers, we do or fail to do for him. It is very clear that the unborn child, along with his or her mother in a crisis pregnancy, are amongst the least of our sisters and brothers.
It may be a matter of timing, perhaps a coincidence, that, as I write about my experience at the USCCB, it is a few days before we will celebrate our diocesan patronal feast, on June 24th, as we will celebrate with the whole Church, the “Nativity (Birth) of St. John the Baptist.” On the Feast of the Baptist, I will pray, in a special way — as I do each day, for all of the people of our Diocese and ask that God will “direct the hearts of all of the faithful into the way of salvation and peace” (Collect for the Nativity of John the Baptist). I look forward to celebrating a Mass commemorating the 200th anniversary of the founding of our Cathedral Parish of St. John the Baptist and blessing a new Catechetical Center at the Cathedral on the Feast Day. As we reflect on the dignity and value of each human life and our belief that life begins at conception, we can reflect on the first “meeting” between Jesus and his cousin who would “prepare the way.” The moment is recounted for us in Luke’s Gospel, the moment we call “the Visitation,” when two expectant mothers in what could be described as “crisis pregnancies” greet one another and we are told:
“When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, cried out in a loud voice and said, “Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb. And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For at the moment the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the infant in my womb leaped for joy.
Blessed are you who believe that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled.”
(Lk 1:41–45)