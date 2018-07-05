The Vatican on sports

Richard A. Sokerka

Everyone knows I am a big sports fan. So, it was with great interest that I read “Giving the Best of Yourself” — the very first-Vatican document focusing on sports. It was released by the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life released last month by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the dicastery’s prefect.



In a message to the cardinal, Pope Francis applauded the document. “Sport is a very rich source of values and virtues that help us to become better people. We need to deepen the close connection that exists between sport and life, which can enlighten one another,” said the Pope, who often fondly recalls how he and his family cheered on his favorite soccer team when he was a boy.



It’s especially important that Catholic parents of children involved in youth sports read this document. Youth sports programs today are much different and much more competitive than what was offered in my long-ago days as a youth, or even what was offered for my son and daughters.



The document points out that “People are not machines,” stating that parents, coaches and communities must avoid objectifying players, particularly with expectations they receive medals, scholarships, wealth or break records.



“Aberrations of this kind can be seen in highly competitive children’s sports,” it said, noting an increase in pushing kids to specialize — often starting very early in life ­— in one sport intensively year-round, which can result in overuse injuries or eating disorders.



While not examining every concern, or focusing on one sport in particular, the document listed what it saw as four serious challenges that are the result of an obsession with success and the huge economic and political pressures put on sports and athletes: the debasement of the body, doping, corruption and the negative behavior of spectators.



The document calls for sports to guarantee “general rights of a life in dignity and freedom, particularly for “the poor and the weak, especially children who have the right to be protected in their bodily integrity. Incidences of abuse of children, whether physical, sexual or emotional by coaches, trainers or other adults are a direct affront to the young person who is created in the image and likeness of God and therefore to God. Institutions that sponsor sport programs for youth, including at the elite level, must develop policies with the help of experts that ensure the safety of all children.”



And finally, the document addressed playing sports on Sundays with one major caveat: Although sports on Sundays can be a means of bringing families and communities together in joy and celebration, most importantly no sporting event should ever be used as a reason to miss Mass on any Sunday.

