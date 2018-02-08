Holy Spirit series is part of adult faith formation program at Dover parish

DOVER When practicing their faith, Catholics often think about the relationships they have with God the Father and Jesus the Son. To get closer, they pray, attend Mass, follow the teachings of the Church and take part in the sacraments.



But St. Mary Parish has been giving parishioners the opportunity to delve deeper into their faith lives by also considering a relationship with the Holy Spirit. Pre­sen­ted by its adult faith formation program, St. Mary Parish began the program dedicated to the Holy Spirit called “The Wild Goose” last fall. It’s a video series presented by Franciscan Father Dave Pivonka, a nationally known author and speaker. The term “wild goose” is a term used many centuries ago by the Celtic people for the Holy Spirit.



“What we really found beneficial about this program is its focus on the Holy Spirit,” said Steven Serafin, director of adult formation, “We noticed as we were talking to different parishioners there was not a great understanding of how the Spirit works within our lives and faith. This program does a great job of depicting how the Spirit is woven through every aspect of our faith.”



Since mid-October, twice a month, parishioners meet at St. Mary’s where each gathering begins with an introduction of the session’s theme. They then watch the video, followed by a quiet personal reflection, then a larger group chat, finishing with small group discussion. “The series has presented one aspect of the Holy Spirit and connecting it with one aspect of the faith,” Serafin said. “Many haven’t really thought about how the Holy Spirit is very much a part of our Catholic faith.”



Already the participants have explored themes, which include “God’s Love Poured Out,” “The Breath of God,” “Baptism in the Holy Spirit and Fire,” “The Spirit and Our Lady,” “Gifts of the Holy Spirit,” “The Spirit and the Eucharist,” “The Spirit of Adoption” and “The Spirit and the Sacrament.” The next session on Feb. 20 will focus on “The Fruits of the Holy Spirit.” The series will continue through May 1 ending with “The Spirit Remembers.” While the entire program is based on the Holy Spirit, each program stands alone and doesn’t require participants to attend each meeting.



“The Wild Goose” is one of many programs St. Mary’s has offered to its parishioners through the use of Formed.org, an online database containing multiple formation programs, movies, books and audio recordings that each of St. Mary’s parishioners have access to at the parish and in their homes. Currently, through Formed.org, they are also offering to RCIA candidates and parents of children in St. Mary’s religious education, the program, “Symbolon,” which explains the Catholic faith in a way that helps people know it, live it, and articulate it to others. They also presented “The Bible and the Virgin Mary,” “The Bible and the Sacraments” and the Catholicism series to parishioners.



In today’s busy world, many parishioners have commented how helpful it has been to be able to watch theses series at home during their own time. “Formed has been a great resource for us,” Serafin said. “It’s moving the Church forward and helping with the formation of Catholics, especially those with busy lives. It’s been beneficial since they can view it on their own schedule.”



“ ‘The Wild Goose,’ ” Serafin adds, “really simply invites Catholics into a more profound life-giving relationship with the Holy Spirit. This series is made in a way that it can reach those just starting their faith journey or those who have been journeying for a while. It shows participants that the Holy Spirit is not merely something given us in the Sacrament of Confirmation but that the Spirit desires a relationship with us. The Holy Spirit desires to be present throughout our lives moving us closer to the Father and the Son (in the Holy Trinity).”

[Information: www.thewildgooseisloose.com]