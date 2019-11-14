BLOOMINGDALE All eyes are on Father Steven Shadwell as he sits on a stool behind a microphone in the middle of a darkened corner of a tavern on the evening of Nov. 6. A group of 30 Catholic young adults listens to the diocesan priest, who is barely illuminated by two small wall lamps, shine some needed light on a tricky question for many in their age group: “How much can you disagree with the Church before you aren’t really Catholic?”
“In some areas of the Church, there is freedom for you to agree or disagree,” Father Shadwell, pastor of Our Lady of the Magnificat (OLM) Parish in Kinnelon, told a young adult audience, ranging from 21-35 years old, along with some older Catholics. They came to listen to him speak during the inaugural gathering of a new Theology on Tap group that met Wednesday night in the upper level of River of Beer bar and eatery in Bloomingdale. The priest told the group that the Church has two natures: one divine, created by God who always speaks the truth; one human that can err at times. “But it’s important for Catholics to believe the essential things of the Church, such as that of the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist,” he said.
In an event that was part presentation, question-and-answer and dialog between priest and audience, Father Shadwell advised the young adults to “find out exactly what the Church teaches” on theology and on specific issues — whether in questioning their own beliefs or defending the Church to others. They touched on topics, such as the Church sex-abuse scandal, various Catholic religious practices, the Church’s teachings on sexuality and how to preach the Gospel in a world that has stopped listening.
Young people came from around the Diocese to the new Theology on Tap gathering, which seeks to present talks by prominent local Catholics in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere and also to discuss faith-related topics and show how that faith intersects with their real lives. In addition to OLM, organizers hail from the following parishes: Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC), Pompton Plains; St. Mary, Pompton Lakes; and St. Joseph, West Milford. Organizers, who include Michael Chirichella, 25, assistant youth minister at OLGC and St. Joseph’s, and Camille Kluge, St. Joseph’s youth director, expressed the hope that this series continues with the next gathering earmarked for the Bloomingdale bar for sometime in February.
“We want to present topics that aren’t too intimating for young adults but still concern them. We want the speakers to relate to where they are in life now — as a faithful Catholic, a questioning believer or a non-believer — but ultimately, to help set them on the path, pointing them to Jesus,” said J.P. Cazorla, an organizer from St. Joseph’s. He has served as Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, a lector and as a Knight of Columbus at St. Joseph’s.
That night, the young adults listened to Father Shadwell’s opening presentation that, at times, competed with the din from the patrons on the first level that drifted upstairs. As the young people sat at tables enjoying drinks and snacks, he spoke about other essential teachings of the Church critical to Catholics, such as divinity of the Holy Trinity and that Christ died on the Cross and later rose from the dead to secure our salvation. Yet the Church has not made a pronouncement on essential teaching since the 1950s, when it ruled on the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The early Church had to grapple with important questions, such as “Do you need to be circumcised as a Christian?” Some people thought that they first needed to become Jewish — as symbolized by circumcision — and then become Christian. But the Apostles sided with those believers, who thought that circumcision was not required, because Jesus is the fulfillment of the covenant between God and the Jewish people. In that certainty — the Church’s final word, faith is born, said Father Shadwell, who previously served as OLGC’s pastor.
Today, Catholics can chose whether to follow abstaining from eating meat on Fridays, which the U.S. bishops made optional in the 1960s. The Church’s teaching on fasting is essential, because it comes from divine revelation, but when to practice it is not. In addition, the faithful have freedom to choose their stance on many moral issues — because it is often difficult to apply broad principles to specific situations — but still all must follow the Ten Commandments, Father Shadwell said.
“The Church speaks with good reason on an issue. If you dissent, St. Pope Paul VI advises you to pray, engage in serious study — know what the Church teaches — and then, if you still disagree, have a serious reason. In addition, you should not dissent publicly from the Church. The Church is free to counter that dissent,” said Father Shadwell. Later, he answered the question of a young woman, who raised her hand: How do we talk about faith to people in our families and at work, who disagree? “Don’t allow them to talk you out of your belief. Also, respect their beliefs. Teach them and leave them free to decide,” he said.
Father Shadwell ended his presentation, calling the young adults “a good audience.” They stayed to continue the conversation, including Erin Ranft, director of religious education at the Church of Christ the King, New Vernon.
“It’s reassuring to see how many young people attended. They are curious and want to know more about faith at a time of their lives when they are forming their own opinions. I appreciate how open Father Steven was in sharing,” Ranft said. “The take away for me is that I have to learn more about my faith — understanding more fully what I believe,” she said.
At first, Rory Kane, 24, hesitated talking to The Beacon afterward, because he said he used to attend Mass at St. Mary’s but does not at present.
“Tonight, I saw that things make sense — that to be around the Church is not a bad thing,” Kane said. “I’m thinking about going back to Mass,” he said.
The Theology on Tap North New Jersey can be accessed on Facebook and Instagram.
[Information: J.P. Cazorla at (973) 557-6373 or Mike Chirichella at (973) 934-6079.]