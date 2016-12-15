BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop visits Prospect Park parish to mark Gaudete Sunday

PROSPECT PARK ﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish here Dec. 10 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent, also known as Gaudete Sunday. To mark Gaudete Sunday, rose-colored vestments are worn.