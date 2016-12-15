GAUDETE SUNDAY Bishop Serratelli with Msgr. Edward Kurtyka, Father James Moss and Color Guard members of the Knights of Columbus during the Bishop's pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish in Prospect Park where he celebrated the Third Sunday of Advent.
Bishop visits Prospect Park parish to mark Gaudete Sunday
PROSPECT PARK Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish here Dec. 10 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent, also known as Gaudete Sunday. To mark Gaudete Sunday, rose-colored vestments are worn.