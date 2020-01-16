This is why they march for life

Richard A. Sokerka
In addition to the hundreds of thousands from around the country who will trek to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life, on Jan. 24, thousands will attend similar events in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and here in New Jersey in Trenton.
Before the March for Life in Los Angeles, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will host a requiem Mass for the millions of unborn who have been aborted since Roe vs. Wade in 1973.
The March for Life Chicago, bills itself as the largest pro-life event in the Midwest. The keynote speaker is Claire Culwell, who survived the abortion procedure that killed her twin sister, and was born two months premature.
Here in our state capital on the actual 47th anniversary of the decision that made abortion legal, New Jerseyans can participate Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the N.J. Right to Life’s annual Rally for Life in Trenton. The year 2020 is a significant year for N.J. pro-life advocates, who have a goal to ban 20-week and later abortions in the state by Dec. 31, 2020. The 2020 Project, the sponsor of this ban, needs New Jerseyans to contact their state senators and assembly members to support A3452/S2026, the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”
These widespread rallies for life in the womb across the country are needed to remind our fellow citizens that those in the womb have no voice for them but us.
Take for example, the Democrats in the House of Representatives last week who rejected an amendment that would have added the unborn to a list of “potentially vulnerable populations” deserving of protection from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in a bill that was ultimately passed with bipartisan support.
The bill, H.R. 535 PFAS Action Act of 2019, requires the Environmental Protection Agency to designate PFAS as “hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980.”
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash) had introduced a motion that would send the bill back to committee to amend the language to include the unborn. McMorris Rodgers said it was a “simple, clear, and direct” motion that “clarifies the protection of ‘vulnerable populations’ must include any unborn child.” Newborn babies are at particular risk, as they can absorb PFAS chemicals in utero through the umbilical cord, as well as through breast milk.
Her motion was rejected as Democrats voted 219 to 4 not to amend the bill to include the unborn in the womb. “By rejecting this amendment, the Demcorat House Majority denied the science of the development of a child in the womb,” McMorris Rodgers said.
Why do they march for life?
It’s because of our elected officials who once again failed to protect innocent life in the womb. Remember that in November.