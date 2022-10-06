EUCHARISTIC HEART OF THE PRIEST Last week more than 100 active and retired priests of the Diocese of Paterson gathered in Spring Lake, N.J., for a three-day Convocation for Priests, which occurs every three years. The theme for reflection was “The Eucharistic Heart of the Priest.” On the final day, the Feast of the Archangels, the priests posed for a group photograph. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney said the convocation was “a wonderful blessing for me to have this experience for the first time as bishop.” He thanked all those who prayed for the priests and assured the faithful of his prayers for them and all in the Diocese of Paterson.