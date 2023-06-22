Totowa parish celebrates Feast of St. Anthony of Padua with bishop

The Italian community of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa on June 13 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated a bilingual Mass in Italian and English for the Feast of St. Anthony of Padua. Concelebrants were Father Thomas Rekiel, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Florham Park, and Father Joseph A. Mactal, St. James’ parochial vicar. Assisting was Father Marc Mancini, St. James’ pastor. Bishop Sweeney spoke Italian to welcome the congregation and recite the Our Father. He blessed a statue of St. Anthony and loaves of bread, which were distributed to churchgoers — a tradition on the saints’ feast day. A light reception followed in the school hall.