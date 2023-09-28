Totowa parish celebrates opening of school year

St. James of the Marches Parish and the Academy of St. James of the Marches in Totowa on Sept. 17 held a Mass to mark the opening of the 2023–24 academic year and Catechetical Sunday, which was celebrated by the Catholic Church on that day. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the Mass. It was concelebrated by Father Marc Mancini, St. James pastor and a judicial vicar of the diocesan Tribunal, and Father Joseph Mactal, parochial vicar. Students participated in the liturgy as altar servers, lectors, and gift bearers. At the end of Mass, Lelia Pappas, St. James principal, thanked Bishop Sweeney. The academy community presented the bishop with the gift of a painting of a crucifix made by Sophia Biller, an eighth-grader. The parish also honored the service of all St. James catechists in faith formation for Catechetical Sunday.