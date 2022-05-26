The ancient Greek philosopher Plato observed, “There is nothing so delightful as the hearing, or the speaking of truth. For this reason, there is no conversation so agreeable as that of the man of integrity, who hears without any intention to betray, and speaks without any intention to deceive.” Plato points out what we know by experience: integrity is beautiful. Encountering persons of integrity is refreshing and attempting to live a life of integrity, though challenging, is rewarding.
This is not to say that we accomplish perfect integrity in this life; we do not! Even the Apostles had their struggles. Think of St. Peter’s denial, St. Thomas’s doubt, and St. Paul’s cry of frustration: “For I do not do the good I want, but the evil I do not want is what I do.” (Rom 7:19) Their example gives us courage. Yes, they made their mistakes but their hearts were fixed on the Lord Jesus. That same Lord generously shared His healing mercy and forgiveness. Thankfully, He treats us similarly.
Integrity is the essence of the “Transformation in Christ” portion of The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church. Another term for the integrity of worship and life is “Eucharistic coherence.” The premise is that celebrating the Eucharist should have a profound effect on one’s life — as an individual and as a member of society. The reader comes to understand more deeply that living a Eucharistic life means sincerely seeking in one’s daily life to live like Christ. In other words, there is a consistency, a coherence, between the faith taught by the Church and acceptance of that teaching indicated by one’s reception of Holy Communion.
Inconsistency (or incoherence) between one’s daily life and elements of the Eucharistic celebration expresses a contradiction that can lead to confusion and scandal. Duplicity is disturbing, especially regarding sacred things.
The document further states, “Lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to form their consciences in accord with the Church’s faith and the moral law, and serve the human family by upholding human life and dignity.” (36)
Church teaching regarding the proper disposition needed to approach the altar for Holy Communion is rooted in the early days of the Church. In his First Letter to the Corinthians, St. Paul offers us the earliest written account of the celebration of the Eucharist. See 1 Cor. 12:23–26. Immediately following, St. Paul takes the Corinthians to task for the liturgical abuses in their community. He writes, “Therefore, whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will have to answer for the body and blood of the Lord. A person should examine himself, and so eat the bread and drink the cup. For anyone who eats without discerning the body, eats and drinks judgment on himself.” (1 Cor 12:27–29) These are difficult words to hear. No one is comfortable with judgment. However, if we are honest with ourselves, we will recognize that words of correction are often words of love. Parents know this instinctively.
Each of us has some soul-searching to do. Invoke the presence of the Holy Spirit and consider the following. Am I living a life of Eucharistic coherence? Do I have a preferential love for the poor? The elderly? The unborn? The sick? Do I approach the Eucharist with a sense of reverence and awe?
These are only suggestions. Come before the Lord in prayer and confession, trusting that He has the power to help you overcome these struggles. Remember that God “is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us.” (Eph 3:20)
Being truly God and truly man, Jesus Christ is the most integrated person to have ever walked this earth. In this Easter Season, we are reminded that he lives; through the glory of the Resurrection he has forever conquered the darkness and division of sin. He abides with us in the Most Blessed Sacrament, which J.R.R. Tolkien called “the one great thing to love on earth.”