‘The Power of Questions’

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Major religious meet with Bishop

MADISON The major superiors of more than 35 religious communities that serve in the Diocese came together Nov. 20 for their annual meeting with Bishop Serratelli, where they learned how to ask questions that can transform their communities — by the will of God and often in unexpected ways — as they face many critical challenges today.



At the well-attended meeting at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Evangelization Center here, these leaders of various local religious communities gained insights into “The Transforming Power of Questions,” a presentation by Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Katie Clauss. She now serves as counselor for mission and community life and vice president for her community, the Sister Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scranton, Pa. The major superiors represented the 737 religious in many communities — both men and women — who minister in the Diocese in many areas, including parishes, health care, education at every level, social services, diocesan administration and in prayer as hermits.



“I welcome all of you here today. This [meeting] offers a chance for us to be with one another. You will find it reflective and refreshing. This will give us a chance to slow down and not worry about the work [that awaits us back in our communities],” said Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious and former provincial of her community, the Sisters of Christian Charity in Mendham.



The meeting also included updates about Catholic schools and the safety and security of facilities in the Diocese by Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general, moderator of the Curia and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham Township; remarks about child protection efforts in the Diocese by Bishop Serratelli; and a presentation to mark the fifth anniversary of the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women by Sister of Christian Charity Ann Marie Paul, its director.



In his welcome to the major superiors, Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization and St. Paul’s executive director, led them in prayer, thanking God for the religious communities that serve the Diocese for being “witnesses to poverty, chastity and love without a selfish agenda and to obedience to your word and truth and the councils of their orders.”



Sister Katie delivered a multimedia presentation, which featured slides and a video, to emphasize the need for “change and reorganization” in religious communities today. Leaders of these communities, she said, need to ask transformative questions, which “can free us to be vulnerable as we move into that liminal space, where God and grace can envelop us and invite us to realize that we are not in control,” quoting Franciscan Father Richard Rohr, a noted Catholic writer.



Sister Katie, who also served as a teacher, principal and on the staff of a university and at a hospital, asked the audience about some of the questions that they have asked that transformed their lives. Bishop Serratelli said that it has been a question and answer from the catechism: “Why did God make me? — To know him and love him.” Another religious sister said that a comment by an older member of her community has guided her: “Persevere.”



“Questions can be transformative. New experiences of the charisms of your different communities can lead you to new ways of ministering,” Sister Katie said. As an example, she said that her community has been asking many critical questions and, as a result, has re-adjusted its focus from only providing medical care for its members to offering opportunities for “wellness” to them.



But negativity in our hearts and minds can prevent us from asking those questions. We could become limited by “willful blindness”: the intentional keeping ourselves unaware of the facts that are related to critical issues. Also, we can become limited by believing “single stories” ­— deeply ingrained assumptions or generalization that can influence how we understand the world. For example, an elderly religious sister might claim that she still can drive, while her lack of alertness or slow reflexes behind the wheel might prove otherwise, Sister Katie said.



“We are in transition — trying to stay relevant,” Sister Katie said to the major superiors. “You are brave. Leadership isn’t easy. I pray that you will be the revolutionaries we need now in the Church,” she said.



After the presentation, Sister Joan Daniel told Sister Katie, “That was transforming! You gave us so much to think about and digest.”



Msgr. Mahoney spoke about the Diocese’s “continual challenge” — and continual efforts — “to find new and better ways” to attract, educate and spiritually form their students. Also, the Diocese, he said, has been taking a closer look at improving security at the various facilities in the Church of Paterson, including the motherhouses of local religious communities, schools and their other apostolates. In his address, Bishop Serratelli outlined the Diocese’s many ongoing efforts to provide a safe environment for our young people.



To close the major superiors’ meeting with Bishop Serratelli, Sister Ann Marie spoke about the fifth anniversary of the Passaic Neighbor­hood Center for Women, which has had more than 10,000 visits by women, mostly immigrants on the city’s east side, since it opened in 2013. Housed in the former rectory of St. Nicholas Parish in Passaic, the center hosts a thriving community, which includes gardens, diaper and food banks, face-to-face English classes and lessons with Rosetta Stone language programs on computer, “know your rights” seminars on immigration law and quilting classes. It also gives these women a respite from the isolation of being a newcomer, a camaraderie and Christian fellowship, she said.



The idea for the center originated from a meeting of women religious orders in the Diocese. Startup money came from the “Partners in Faith” diocesan capital campaign and has been supplemented by donations and grants, Sister Ann Marie said.



“For me, this has been a happy ministry,” said Sister Ann Marie, who also showed a “Partners in Faith” fund-raising video about the center. “Thank you to the Diocese, Bishop Serratelli and religious sisters for supporting the center,” she said.



After the meeting with Bishop Serratelli, Sister Ascenza Tizzano, provincial superior of the Religious Teachers Filippini in Morris­town, said that Sister Katie’s presentation “has made me think about questions a lot differently.”



“Asking the right question can be the push to move forward,” Sister Ascenza said. The Filippinis engage in a teaching charism and live in their motherhouse in Morris­town, where they also operate Villa Walsh Academy. “There’s a wonderful camaraderie among the major superiors, which brings life to these gatherings. Also, Bishop Serratelli’s insights were enlightening. These meetings are always informative,” she said.

