Bishop to ordain 4 seminarians May 4 in Parsippany church

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli will ordain four diocesan seminarians to the transitional diaconate on Friday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Peter the Apostle Church here. This rite brings the men a step closer to being called to ordination as priests of the Diocese next year.



During the Celebration of Ordination to the Order of Deacon, steeped in the rich traditions of the early Church, Bishop Serratelli will ordain the following men: Kerwin Timothy M. Gaza, born in the Philippines; Andrew Dutko, born in Westwood; Charles Henry Lana Jr. born in Paterson; and Dailon Lisabet, born in Cuba. The Bishop will be the main celebrant and homilist of the Mass with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants.



Well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the diocese, members of the parishes where the transitional deacons have served and the faithful of the diocese — are invited to attend as a sign of encouragement to the four seminarians.



The biographies of the candidates follow.

Andrew Dutko



Born on Sept. 15, 1972 in Westwood to Andrew G. Dutko and Adaria K. Dutko.



Parish: St. Patrick, Chatham.



Education: Associate’s degree in mathematics from Sussex County Community College, Newton, in 1998, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rutgers University, Camden, in 2005.

Kerwin Timothy M. Gaza



Born May 2, 1991 in Floridablanca, Pampanga, Philippines, to the late Jose G. Gaza, Jr. and Aurora M. Gaza.



Parish: St. Jude, Hopatcong.



Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and communication from St. Paul Seminary Foundation, Lalaan 1st Silang, Cavite, the Philippines, in 2014. There, awarded Most Promising Thesis with the title “The Perceptions of St. Paul Seminarians on Teatro Paolino as an Apostolate.” In seminary, served the following positions: photographer of the yearbook, artistic director of the theater guild, head coordinator of editorial apostolate, head of the creative writing apostolate, president of St. Paul Seminary Council, assistant artistic director of the theater guild, and managing editor of the newsletter.



Apostolic experience: Became a Prefect of Discipline in a private Catholic school in the Philippines. Assigned to be part of a media team, during an apostolic visit from the Holy Father to the Philippines.

Charles Henry Lana Jr.



Born on March 23, 1985 in Paterson to Charles and Diane Lana of Hawthorne.



Parish: St. Anthony, Hawthorne.



Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics summa cum laude from Seton Hall University, South Orange, in 2007; a Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall University School of Law, Newark, in 2011; and Master of Divinity/Master of Arts in theology from Immaculate Conception Semin­ary School of Theology, South Orange, anticipated in 2019.



Work experience: Attorney at Strasser and Associates, P.C., Paramus, from November 2012 to August 2013; law clerk for the Hon. James. J. Guida of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Hackensack, from August 2011 to August 2012; legal intern for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Newark, from June to July 2010; judicial intern for the Hon. James J. Guida of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Hackensack, from May to August 2009; clerk at Kaps & Barto, Esq., Hackensack, from April to August 2008; intern for the Office of the Chief Counsel at that U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), Newark, from November 2007 to April 2008; and counselor at the Boys & Girls Club of Hawthorne in Hawthorne, from June 2003 to August 2006.



Professional accomplishments: Admitted to the New Jersey Bar in 2011 and admitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in 2012.



Apostolic Experience: St. Anthony Parish, Hawthorne, from 2013 to present; Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Whippany, from September 2017 to May 2018; St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Paterson, from September 2016 to May 2017; the Institute for Priestly Formation, Omaha, Neb., from May to July 2016; St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Mountain Lakes, from September 2015 to May 2016; St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly, Totowa, from September 2014 to May 2015; and Catholic Charities of the Newark Archdiocese, from January to May 2014.

Dailon Lisabet



Born on Sept. 28, 1986 in Cuba to Andres Lisabet and Marta Sanchez.



Parish: St. Anthony, Hawthorne.



Education: Bachelor’s degree from St. Andrew College Seminary, South Orange. Currently studying at Immaculate Conception Seminary, South Orange.



Apostolic experience: St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Mountain Lakes; St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Paterson; Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Whippany; and the Institute for Priestly Formation, Omaha, Neb.

