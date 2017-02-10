Vernon church plans to display relics of more than 150 saints

VERNON Imagine seeing a piece wood from the Cross of Jesus or touching a fragment of a veil worn by the Blessed Mother. These “Treasures of the Church” can be viewed in the Paterson Diocese at St. Francis de Sales Church in the McAfee section of Vernon on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.



More than 150 relics of saints, contained in reliquaries, will be on display, including those of the Twelve Apostles. From fragments of hair, bones and clothing, other saints, whose relics will be on display for veneration include St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska. The collection is the largest traveling display of relics in the world.



Father Carlos Martins, a member of the Companions of the Cross community, who is based in Houston, will accompany this special exhibition and give a presentation and catechesis on relics and about the saints’ lives.



Cheryl Avery, a parishioner and religious education teacher at St. Francis, suggested the parish invite Father Martins and bring the “Treasures of the Church” exhibit to the parish after seeing the relics in Pearl River, N.Y. She was amazed by the display, which also included an information card next to each relic, containing a short biography and profile of each saint.



“It is overwhelming when you see all these relics,” said Avery. “Rows and rows of tables are set up and you think to yourself, there’s a sacred presence in the room because of all these relics. It’s just so powerful.”



Usually it is a four-year wait to request a date for the relics to be displayed at a parish, but due to a cancellation in the exhibition schedule, the relics will be coming to St. Francis this month, the only stop in the Paterson Diocese, as it tours through New Jersey and New York. Later in the year, the relics will be in Indiana, Ohio and Colorado. The exhibition has been to 48 states, as well as in Israel, Italy, France, Canada and Mexico.



The “Treasures of the Church” exhibition aims to evangelize those who view it and not simply be a “museum” exhibit, which Catholics can view. According to its website, the purpose of the exhibit is to give people an experience of the living God through an encounter with the relics of his saints in the form of an exposition. Each exposition begins with a multi-media presentation on the Church’s use of relics that is scriptural, catechetical and devotional, leading to a renewal of the Catholic faith for many people. After the teaching, those in attendance have an opportunity to venerate the relics of some of their favorite saints.



In addition to evangelization, the relics can also be a source of healing for many. Attendees are encouraged to bring their articles of devotion such as rosaries and holy cards and pictures of sick family members or friends, which may be touched to the reliquaries as a means of intercessory prayer.



Joanne Matthas, liturgy coordinator at St. Francis, said, “Some of these relics are just phenomenal. The display uses the Gospel to get the message out to literally come in touch with God and Jesus.”



Father Martins, who will share his personal conversion during his presentation, was once an atheist. Through the saints he experienced a spiritual conversion. He began his ministry of taking a collection of relics on the road as a catechesis to those who went to hear him speak of his conversion to Catholicism.



“The saints remind us how we are supposed to live and be faithful to Christ,” said Avery. “Come and be in the presence of holiness of these holy saints.”

[Information or a full list of saints’ relics on display, go to: www.treasuresofthechurch.com.]