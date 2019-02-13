CLIFTON When people visit a museum, they are able to see a collection of artifacts and other objects of artistic, cultural, historical or scientific importance. But through the “Treasures of the Church” exposition, the faithful have the opportunity to view more than 150 relics of saints, contained in reliquaries, which goes beyond simply seeing a museum exhibit. It is a moment of evangelization and a re-energizing of the faith life of all who view them.
This collection of relics, which is the largest traveling display in the world, will soon be coming to the Paterson Diocese visiting three parishes in March. On March 2 at 10 a.m., the exhibition will be hosted by St. Mary Parish, Dover; on March 7 at 7 p.m., it will be hosted by St. Cecilia Parish, Rockaway, and on March 11 at 7 p.m., it will be hosted by St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Stirling.
Relics include a piece of wood from the Cross of Jesus and a fragment of a veil worn by the Blessed Mother. From fragments of hair, bones and clothing, the collection also includes relics of the Twelve Apostles and some of the most beloved saints, including St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska.
Father Carlos Martins, a member of the Companions of the Cross community, who is based in Houston, will accompany this special exhibition and give a multi-media presentation and catechesis on relics and about the saints’ lives.
Jennifer Nelson, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Rockaway, experienced the exhibition two years ago when “Treasures of the Church” came to the Diocese at St. Francis de Sales Church in the McAfee section of Vernon. “The exhibition is absolutely wonderful,” she said. “It is coming to us at a beautiful time during Lent. For me personally, the saints are so important. When we read the stories about the saints, we can be inspired to model their lives.”
The “Treasures of the Church” exhibition aims to evangelize those who witness them and not simply be a “museum exhibit,” which Catholics can view. According to its website, the purpose of the exhibit is to give people an experience of the living God through an encounter with the relics of his saints in the form of an exposition. Each exposition begins with a multi-media presentation on the Church’s use of relics that is scriptural, catechetical and devotional, leading to a renewal of the Catholic faith for many who view it. After the teaching, those in attendance have an opportunity to venerate the relics of some of their favorite saints.
In addition to the opportunity of revitalizing the faith lives of attendees, the relics can also be a source of healing for many. Attendees are encouraged to bring their articles of devotion such as rosaries and holy cards and photos of sick family members and friends, which may be touched to the reliquaries as a means of intercessory prayer.
“There’s also power behind these relics,” Nelson said. “These saints have a special place in heaven and they are constantly interceding for us.”
Father Martins, who will share his personal conversion during his presentation, was once an atheist. Through the saints, he experienced a spiritual conversion. He began his ministry of taking a collection of relics on the road as a catechesis to those who went to hear him speak of his conversion to Catholicism.
Because the exhibition is hands-on and interactive, families are encouraged to also attend to teach children about the saints. For some, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for those who are unable to travel to places of pilgrimage.
“The saints’ lives are a great reminder how to live your own life in times that are challenging. They were warriors for our faith,” Nelson said.