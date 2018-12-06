BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery hosts annual blessing and lighting of the Tree of Remembrance

TOTOWA Families and friends came together at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery here for its annual lighting of the Tree of Remembrance Dec. 1 to honor their lost loved ones. Adorned with photos, keepsakes and other ornaments, the Christmas tree is in the mausoleum of the cemetery and more than 300 people attended the tree lighting with a prayer service led by Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. Holy Sepulchre is the parish cemetery for the cathedral.



Mirian Tanis, manager of the cemetery, said, “We’ve hosted the Tree of Remembrance for 10 years and it’s an opportunity for those who have lost a loved one over the course of the year to remember them especially during the Advent and Christmas seasons. It is meant to bring them peace and comfort during this time.”