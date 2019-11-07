Tri-County Awards Dinner

EAST HANOVER More than 700 business people, friends and family, clergy and religious attended the Tri-County Scholarship Fund (TCSF) 38th annual awards dinner Oct. 28, at the Hanover Marriott here.
At the event, a record-breaking $1.3 million was raised to provide partial scholarships for financially disadvantaged children in Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties, enabling them to attend accredited k-12 parochial and private schools.
Tri-County Scholarship Fund recognized three honorees who believe in and support the TCSF mission at the dinner, which is the largest fundraiser for TCSF. Honored were: Eric Andersen, co-president of Aon, who received the Hall of Fame Award; Douglas Kennedy, president and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, who was presented with the Leadership Award; and Ray and Cathy Donovan and the Donovan family, who received the Making a Difference Award. “We are thrilled that we raised more than $1.3 million toward scholarships, and had the opportunity to honor such accomplished individuals, who are revered in their industries and admired for their commitment to the community, and to our mission,” said Prudence Pigott, TCSF president.
“Our honorees exemplify everything that Tri-County stands for in their work to help children from underprivileged areas by providing educational opportunity at better, safer schools,” said Pigott.
TCSF awarded 500 scholarships for the 2019-20 school year, and has provided more than $27 million for more than 32,000 scholarships to deserving k-12 students, since its inception in 1981 by Edward Hennessy, and the late Bishop Frank Rodimer, of Paterson.