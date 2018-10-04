Tribute to Sister Frances Brady

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

St. Joseph’s University Medical Center honors former president and CEO, Sister Jane Frances Brady

PATERSON Beneath a statue in front of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center here, a sign will welcome all just like its namesake, a Sister of Charity of St. Elizabeth, did in her tenure at the hospital. “Sister Jane Frances Brady Drive” reads the newly-installed sign in honor of St. Joseph’s former president and CEO for nearly three decades.



On Sept. 25 in St. Joseph’s main lobby, doctors, nurses, administrative staff members and employees of the city hospital gathered together to honor Sister of Charity Jane Frances Brady, who served as president from the early 1970s into the 2000s. Also present was Sister Jane’s family and many Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth.



The dedication fittingly took place in front of a wall in the hospital’s main lobby that was adorned with photos of Sister Jane and a quote by her that reads, “We were founded in 1867 to take care of the poor, and there has never been a single day when we walked away from that promise.” The tribute and dedication featured remarks from Sister of Charity Rosemary Moynihan, general superior, and those who worked with Sister Jane at St. Joseph’s during her long tenure. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh also presented Sister Jane with a key to the City of Paterson near the end of the dedication.



“This dedication is a reminder of the great life and work of this committed Sister of Charity, who focused on the growth and development of this wonderful hospital through the 20th century; who set the priority of inclusion to care for those who are poor and on the margins of society, particularly those here in Paterson; to care for the many immigrants of the many countries who come to seek new life in Paterson and beyond; to care for children and to care for all in the surrounding area,” Sister Rosemary said. “But she also had a bigger vision for health care and human life by advocating locally, statewide and nationally for the healthcare needs of all people.”



Under Sister Jane’s leadership, St. Joseph’s was transformed from a community hospital to a regional medical center. During her tenure, the hospital opened a new cardiac catheterization lab, renal dialysis unit and lab and dedicated a $20 million building project, which included a new intensive care nursery, nuclear medicine lab, expansion of radiology and pathology and parking garage. St. Joseph’s built a state-designated children’s hospital, achieved a level 2 trauma center designation, opened a long-term care facility and created and expanded program to care for the community’s most vulnerable.



When she wasn’t at St. Joseph’s, Sister Jane was a constant presence at the Trenton statehouse where she fought continuously for health care access for the poor. Today, St. Joseph’s is the largest provider of charity care in the state.



Sister Jane, who grew up in White Plains, N.Y., recalled her father’s profession as a highway engineer and said, “Roads have always been a big subject in my life. My father loved his job and he seemed to even love roads. My father would be proud to have a road named after me.”



Having the front entrance named “Sister Jane Frances Brady Drive,” touched Sister Jane. “Thinking about what the road and courtyard really do. They guide you carefully into the main entrance of one of the best hospitals in the state. Everyday hundreds and hundreds of people and dozens and dozens of cars cross here to access the best possible care for themselves or their loved ones, or in the case of our wonderful employees and physicians to provide that care in a very well equipped and safe environment to achieve the result the patient is looking for,” Sister Jane said in her remarks.



Founded more than 150 years ago by the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, St. Joseph’s University Medical Center is supported by more than 5,000 physicians, nurses and care teams. It is comprised of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center/St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson; St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne; St. Joseph’s Healthcare and Rehab Center in Cedar Grove; Visiting Health Services based in Totowa; and many pediatric and adult outpatient facilities, located across northern New Jersey.



Sister Moynihan said, “The sign (in Sister Jane’s name) will help us remember the values, the direction to which we are called every day. It will be a legacy of commitment and vision and love.”

