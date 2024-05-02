‘Trinity’s Triumph’ movie tells story of young men following their vocation in seminary

Michael J. Wickham wishes more Catholics knew the joy of “hanging out” with priests.
While studying at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., Wickham especially enjoyed talking with Father Bill Beaudin, a Franciscan Friar and the chaplain at the time. Conversations ranged from Catholic theology to favorite movies and music. Wickham, a Catholic raised in the Paterson Diocese, brought moviegoers his “up-close” perspective of priestly and seminary life in his work on a new independent film, “Trinity’s Triumph.”
Wickham co-wrote, directed, and edited “Trinity’s Triumph,” a coming-of-age story of three young men in seminary and their struggles in discerning their vocations. The fictional tale also pulls back the stained-glass curtain on the real-life joys and challenges of seminarians and priests today. In his directorial debut, Wickham shot the film in various locations in New York and the Newark Archdiocese in New Jersey in 2019. The movie went live on streaming platforms in November after three years of delays due to COVID-19.
“I’m proud of the movie. It’s gotten positive feedback,” said Wickham, 41, raised in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in the Oak Ridge neighborhood of Jefferson Township. Today, the married father of two lives in Los Angeles and worships at a parish in Hollywood. “In the movie, the seminarians are on a journey to become men — and priests. It’s about their brotherhood as they take on a profession that defines them. It shows priests and seminarians as humans and doesn’t avoid their problems.”
“Trinity’s Triumph” follows three young men studying at the fictitious Holy Trinity Seminary. They lean on each other and their faith as they navigate their vocations. Some are forced to deal with real-world struggles, such as figuring out whether they are called to marriage — and not to the priesthood.
Wickham co-wrote the script with Father Stephen Fichter, pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Wyckoff, episcopal vicar of education in the Newark Archdiocese, and actress and writer Kathleen Carson. He directed 30 actors and many extras, including St. Thomas parishioners. Wickham drew on his experience in the movie industry, where he has produced films, shorts, web series, and commercial videos; directed shorts; and written feature screenplays.
“Michael is faithful and, in the movie, describes our Catholic culture well. He poured his soul into this film,” Father Fichter said.
Wickham leaned on his Catholic faith, passed down from his parents Joe and Debbie, both Third Order Franciscans. Debbie is a lay collaborator of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in Denville. As a child, Wickham was an altar server and helped with Confirmation retreats at St. Thomas.
“The movie shows the challenges of the call to priesthood for some — but not all — men in seminary. Not everyone is called. The ones who are called go on to be good priests,” said Father Benjamin Williams, pastor of St. Thomas and St. John Vianney Parish in the Stockholm neighborhood of Hardyston Township.“The movie is well done.”
