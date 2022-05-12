Two diocesan principals honored at TCSF luncheon

FLORHAM PARK Tri-County Scholarship Fund (TCSF) presented its annual Women of Achievement Awards to two members of Religious Teachers Filippini, Sister Marie Antonelli, principal of Holy Spirit School in Pequannock, and Sister Jo-Ann Pompa, principal of St. Gerard Majella School in Paterson, at the ninth annual awards luncheon May 4, at the Park Avenue Club here. The event was attended by 275 guests, including many Filippini sisters, current TCSF high school scholarship recipients, and priests and laity of the Diocese of Paterson.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presented the awards to the two school principals who have both been teaching and leading schools for the last 60 years. Proceeds of the luncheon benefited scholarships for Tri-County’s High School Freedom Scholars who qualify for tuition assistance through financial need and academic achievement.
“These two principals are true women of achievement,” said Bishop Sweeney in his introduction of the two sisters for their awards. “It is especially significant that we honor them in this 350th birthday year of St. Lucy Filippini, founder of the Religious Teachers Filippini, a religious order dedicated to teaching children and serving the poor.”
“The Province of St. Lucy Filippini commend and congratulate Sister Marie and Sister Jo-Ann for their service to the Church, to our community, and most especially to the students, the families, and the poor,” said Sister Patricia Pompa, provincial superior of the Religious Teachers Filippini. “We applaud their efforts, and we are truly grateful for the work that they have done for the people of God.”
Sister Marie Antonelli has dedicated her life to serving God in her ministry of Catholic education, serving for the past 38 years as principal of Holy Spirit School in Pequannock. She also served as principal for 13 years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Newark. Prior to becoming a principal, Sister Marie taught at Sacred Heart in Clifton, Holy Spirit, Pequannock and Queen of Peace, Maywood. Throughout the years, Sister Marie has also been actively involved in parish ministry, serving as director of religious education and youth group adviser.
Sister Marie holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Seton Hall University, South Orange, and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Fordham University, the Bronx, N.Y. She has been honored with the National Catholic Educational Association’s (NCEA) Principal of the Year Award, the Papal Award, Pro-Ecclesia et Pontifice, and the Diocese’s Vivere Christus Award, as well as the Caritas Award for Advocacy for Catholic education from diocesan Catholic Charities. She presently serves as councilor for the Religious Teachers Filippini.
Sister Jo-Ann Pompa is a native of Stamford, Conn., and also a member of the Religious Teachers Filippini whose motherhouse is located at Villa Walsh in Morristown. Following the charism of St. Lucy Filippini, Sister Jo-Ann is dedicated to the education of children, and particularly of the poor, by “making the light still shine” for children as they develop in their Catholic faith. Since the 2000–2001 school year, Sister Jo-Ann has been principal of St. Gerard Majella School, Paterson. Prior to leading St. Gerard’s, Sister Jo-Ann served for 10 years as an administrator of St. Anthony School in Watertown, N.Y., for six years at Our Lady of Fatima Inter-parochial School in Garfield, and for three years at Perth Amboy Catholic School.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Rose in Albany, N.Y. and her master’s degree from the University of Bridgeport, Conn. In addition to her experience as a teacher and principal, Sister Jo-Ann has enjoyed parish-related ministries as director of sacramental programs, church organist, leader of song, lector and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. Sister Jo-Ann has been previously honored as a distinguished Catholic School Educator by the Paterson Diocesan Schools Office. At the NCEA’s convention in April, she made a presentation on the topic, Multiculturalism in Urban Catholic Schools.
Also honored at the Tri-County Women of Achievement Luncheon were Karen Young, Partner at PwC and Sales Leader for the firm’s U.S. and Mexico teams, and Ana Madan, whose parents escaped from Cuba in 1960, and who is now owner-operator of nine McDonald’s franchises in New Jersey.
“Tri-County Scholarship Fund was proud and thrilled to recognize four such accomplished women, who are all committed to educational opportunity,” said Prudence Pigott, TCSF president. “Our four honorees represent role models for our scholarship students, and exemplify service to community.”
The 2022 Awards Luncheon raised $200,000 for Tri-County high school Freedom Scholarships. To support this effort, go to www.tcsfund.org.