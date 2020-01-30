Two statues still missing

CLIFTON For anyone who drives on Route 3 East, Holy Face Monastery is a well-known landmark. A steady stream of visitors stop at the monastery every day to pray the rosary or attend other devotions in the chapel, its outdoor shrines and Stations of the Cross.
That is why when two large statues — one of Our Lady of Fatima and the other of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — went missing earlier this month, many people took notice.
The statues disappeared on Jan. 13 sometime in the afternoon when no activities were happening at the chapel. However, the chapel and its prayer spaces are open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The thieves entered a space adjacent to the chapel called the Hall of Saints and stole the two three-foot statues. The Hall of Saints is a prayer space with kneelers and chairs for devotees and houses many images and statues of saints and has a replica of the Shroud of Turin.
It was about 7:30 p.m. on that date when people were attending the St. Therese Prayer Group meeting that the Benedictines at Holy Face Monastery realized the statues were missing. They immediately contacted the Clifton police to file a theft report. Because of the size of the statues, it is believed multiple thieves were responsible for the robbery and possibly knew the premises would be open. Since it is unknown if the statues were vandalized, they were likely stolen to be sold, according to law enforcement. The statues were a fixture at the monastery for many years.
Lt. Robert Bracken of the Clifton Police Department reports that the investigation is ongoing.
While many people have offered to replace the statues, the Benedictines are still holding out hope that the statues will be returned, before they consider replacing the statues.
Benedictine Brother Anthony Maldonado said, “It’s sad for people who frequent this place and have a devotion to Our Lady of Fatima or the Sacred Heart of Jesus and not have the statues here any longer. We are hoping for the best and that they are returned.”
Despite the robbery, Holy Face Monastery continues to be open to the public for devotions, Mass and confessions, but everyone there is being more vigilant since the thefts of the statues.
“We are grateful for all those who are concerned about the statues and continue to support the monastery,” Benedictine Father Louis Navaratne said.