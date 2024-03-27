Uniting in Faith: Diocese of Paterson’s pilgrimage to the National Eucharistic Congress

FATHER ALEX NEVITT
As the Easter season dawns upon us, marking the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, I find myself reflecting on an upcoming journey to Indianapolis. In just a few short months, the Diocese of Paterson will embark on a pilgrimage to the National Eucharistic Congress. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime journey that promises not only spiritual enrichment but also a profound sense of unity among our diverse Catholic community.
Organizing the trip details proved to be no small feat. I was privileged to step into the work that Father Michael Szwarc had previously completed, but there were still countless moving parts to manage and arrange. However, through a collaborative effort involving volunteers, clergy, and diocesan officials, we were able to piece together a pilgrimage that promises to be nothing short of transformative.
At the heart of our pilgrimage lies the Eucharist, the living sign of our unity with Jesus Christ as one body. It is a sacred mystery that transcends boundaries of time and space, drawing us together beyond the confines of our homes and parishes. In the Eucharist, Catholics of all walks of life find common ground and communion, experiencing firsthand the transformative power of Christ’s love. Yet, we are still asked to journey towards Christ not just in our hearts but with our feet or, in our case, by plane.
For those who may be on the fence about joining us on this journey to Indianapolis, I invite you to see it as an opportunity to answer the call to follow Christ more deeply, especially in this season of Easter joy. It is a chance to step out of the familiar and embark on the remarkable journey of becoming a Eucharistic missionary, bringing Christ’s presence to a world in need.
Moreover, our presence at the National Eucharistic Congress serves as a public sign to the world that we, as Catholics, are united and centered around the Eucharist. In a time of division and uncertainty, our collective witness speaks volumes about the enduring strength of our faith and the power of communion to overcome all barriers.
As the deadline for registration approaches on April 17, I encourage all members of our diocese to seize this opportunity to deepen their relationship with Christ and with one another during this Easter season. Together, let us embark on this pilgrimage of faith, confident in the knowledge that we are never alone on our journey toward the Eucharistic heart of our Lord.
Click here for more information and to register.
Should you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me, Father Alex Nevitt, at [email protected]
Father Alex Nevitt is coordinating the Diocesan participation in the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in July. He is a parochial vicar at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township.