VBS campers learn ‘God is stronger than anything’

MORRISTOWN Philip Nolan, 7, had no difficulty assembling a small toy barbell by attaching two orange and yellow foam disks to either side of wooden dowel. Then, he pretended to strain while lifting the barbell — a light craft with a surprisingly weighty message for the fourth day of Vacation Bible School (VBS) at Assumption Parish here: “God is stronger than anything.”
On Aug. 18, Nolan and 81 other campers, prek-4 to third grade, participated in a series of hands-on activities to help them understand God’s strength in fun and simple ways and to help their faith come alive. From Aug. 15-19, Assumption held its VBS in the parish center behind the church and outside guided by the theme of “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” Each morning, campers walked through a make-believe desert in the parish center, decorated with models or images of cacti, sunbaked animal bones, and coyotes.
“I like the Bible stories about Joseph. There’s a lot of action. I’m learning a lot about God and Jesus,” said Nelson, a first-time camper at VBS, which was postponed for the past two summers due to COVID-19.
Campers were assigned to one of four groups that rotated around to four VBS activity stations. They learned a Bible story about Jesus dying and then rising from the dead (Lk 23: 24:12) and a Bible verse: “I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love” (Rom 8:38).
For the rest of the week, campers explored the following VBS themes with adult and teen volunteers: “God loves you no matter what” on Monday, “God is with you everywhere” on Tuesday, “God is in charge” on Wednesday, and “God is surprising” on Friday, which included a performance by actors from Wild West City in Netcong. On one day, the campers and staff dressed up in cowboy gear, said Christine Fugger, who coordinated this year’s VBS with Catherine Hudak.
“Here, the kids get a feeling of security — that they are always loved, protected, and not alone. The lessons about faith are at their level. It’s so much fun for everyone,” said Fugger, who had two children at VBS: Emily, 11, and Noelle, 9.
For one session, on Aug. 18, a group of campers were sitting on the floor in the parish center at the Imagination Station. Michelle Mongey, an adult leader, asked the children questions, such as “Tell me something that is strong?” Campers gave a variety of answers, such as “a wolf, buildings, and bricks” and finally “God.” Mongey then declared, “God is stronger than anything.”
The children watched a video about Fabio, a boy from Puerto Rico, who along with his family, survived a hurricane without injury to them or damage to their home — thanks to praying to God.
Parker Gabre, one of the 42 teens at VBS, took time out from his duties of overseeing a group of children to tell The Beacon, “It’s fun working with the campers. The kids in my group are quiet but once you talk to them, they open up and listen to you. We need to be stimulated, which they were,” said Gabre, 13. “Seeing the activities along with the campers helps me understand the messages of the day and helps strengthen my faith,” he said.
Campers went to the Bible story area, where teens dressed in robes, like those in Jesus’ time, to re-enact stories from Scripture.
That day, Sara Tremallo-Garcia, another adult leader, used a different approach to teach the children about the Lord’s strength: by having them bend pipe cleaners in various shapes. The pipe cleaners are bendable while not being breakable — just like Jesus, she said. She then encouraged them to bend their pipe cleaners into the shape of a heart “to show that Jesus loves us.”
The day ended with the campers dancing to faith-based songs.
“The teens went above and beyond for the campers. They were fantastic role models and leaders. They came up with such great ideas,” said Hudak, who had three children at VBS: Leo, 12, Caroline, 10, and Emily, 7.
At the end of the day, Emily Hudak said she enjoyed the Bible Stories station the most. “I like, when they act out the [Bible] stories. It’s so much fun learning about God,” Emily told The Beacon.