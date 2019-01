BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates vigil Mass for Fourth Sunday of Advent at Budd Lake parish

BUDD LAKE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Jude Parish here Dec. 22 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Advent.



The history of St. Jude Parish began as early as 1914 when St. Michael Parish, Netcong, began the development of a summer mission in the Budd Lake section of Mount Olive Township. In 1946, a church was built on Mount Olive Road. Bishop Lawrence Casey advanced the mission to parish status in 1967. A new church was built in 1987.