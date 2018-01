BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop celebrates vigil Mass for Fourth Sunday of Advent in St. Mary Church, Passaic

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Mary the Assumption Church here Dec. 23 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Advent. St. Mary’s history traces back to 1892 when a parish for Slovak Catholics in the city was established. A church was built on Monroe and Second Streets in 1893. The present church, on the corner of Monroe and First Streets, was built in 1902. The parish now serves the Hispanic population in the First Ward on the eastside of the city.