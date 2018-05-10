Vigil Mass in Kinnelon

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Our Lady of the Magnificat Parish in Kinnelon welcomes Bishop Serratelli on his pastoral visit

KINNELON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Magnificat (OLM) Parish here to serve as main celebrant and homilist for the 5 p.m. vigil Mass on Saturday, May 5 for the Sixth Sunday of Easter.



Concelebrating priests included Msgr. John Carroll, OLM’s pastor; Father Lukasz Iwanczuk, parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.



The history of OLM began in 1952, when Henry Miller, a non-Catholic, willed his property in Kinnelon to the Diocese and began the construction of a chapel modeled after one in Harescombe, England. Miller chose the title of the chapel from his favorite scriptural passage. After Miller’s conversion to Catholicism and death, the chapel became the nucleus for a mission established in 1961, which was advanced to parish status in 1962 by Bishop James McNulty. A new church was built in 1982.

