Villa Walsh opens school year with Mass and media center dedication

The community of Villa Walsh Academy in Morristown and the Religious Teachers Filippini gathered to commemorate the opening of the academic year on Sept. 15 during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.
During his visit, Bishop Sweeney also blessed and dedicated the new Sister Patricia Pompa, MPF, Library and Media Center in Villa Walsh. She is the academy’s former principal, who now serves as the provincial superior of her religious community, the Religious Teachers Filippini, who administer the school. The motherhouse of the province of St. Lucy Filippini is located on the same Morristown campus.
“It was great to see Sister Patricia’s joy as the school community showed its gratitude,” Bishop Sweeney posted on social media. He thanked Filippini Sister Elaine Bebyn, the principal, and the community for inviting him for the Mass and dedication. “Congratulations to Sister Patricia and all at Villa Walsh who helped to add this beautiful new facility to the school for the benefit of the students and their education.” In his homily, Bishop Sweeney encouraged the students and community to reflect on the powerful image of Michelangelo’s Pieta and spoke about Hispanic Heritage Month, which started that day. It also was the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows.