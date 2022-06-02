Villa Walsh students host field day for students at St. Gerard School in Paterson

MORRISTOWN Students at St. Gerard Majella School in Paterson came together with high-school seniors at Villa Walsh Academy here for a field day May 17, consisting of games and activities on the grounds of Villa Walsh. Coming from the city, where open fields for outdoor activities are limited, St. Gerard’s students enjoyed playing and running across the fields on the Villa Walsh campus. The senior volunteers at Villa Walsh, an all-girls’ seventh- to 12th- grade school, planned and organized the day and provided a picnic lunch and snacks for the younger students from St. Gerard’s. The Religious Teachers Filippini leads both schools.