Virtual Adoration

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP The clock strikes noon. Donna Malloy of Corpus Christi Parish here starts cooking a meal in her kitchen but is looking for something more satisfying than the typical break for lunch can offer. She decides to add a dash of spiritual nourishment to the menu: a break with Jesus in Eucharistic Adoration, displayed on her laptop in a new online video that her parish streams daily from noon to 1 p.m.
Frequently, but not every day, Malloy clicks the link for the Adoration video on Corpus Christi’s website, www.corpuschristi.org/parish-livestream, and watches it in prayer in whatever room she finds herself at noon, usually in the kitchen or family room. Other times, she watches it while waiting in her car or outdoors, if the weather is nice, on her smartphone.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is an online stream of a professionally produced video that shows Father Andrew Dutko, parochial vicar, leading Adoration, which started streaming on Nov. 23. It was filmed in Corpus Christi Church in the summer and produced by a team of professionals.
“I’m struck by the beauty of it — the visuals and the music. It invites me into an encounter with Jesus. It means a great deal to me,” Malloy told The Beacon.
The hour-long video gives the faithful the opportunity to “have lunch with Jesus” in Adoration the way Malloy practices it — either giving her full attention to Jesus or praying while taking care of other tasks. The video is perfect during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is “completely accessible and safe for families to watch in their homes or wherever they want,” said Father Dutko.
“It’s great because you don’t have to sit while adorning Jesus. You can have Adoration on the screen on your cell phone, laptop or iPad or in a small window of the screen while you eat lunch or type a memo for your boss on your computer. The reverence is all in your heart. He wants you to desire to be with him,” said Father Dutko, noting that the video’s up-close shots of the monstrance offer the closest views of the Blessed Sacrament that worshippers will ever see during Adoration. “It’s a highly produced, holy, peaceful and meditative experience that gives them an intimate look at Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Jesus wants to give us a hug — having a closer relationship to us — and wants us to think of him always,” the priest said.
The video opens with a history of Adoration that Father Dutko wrote and delivers in a voiceover, accompanied by a series of paintings that depict life in the early Church. Then it shows Father Dutko, vested for Adoration, opening the tabernacle in Corpus Christi Church, taking out the Blessed Sacrament and placing it in the monstrance on the altar adorned with candles.
Afterward, Father Dutko bends down on a kneeler in front of the altar and chants “O Salutaris Hostia” [“O Saving Victim”] in Latin. Then, the camera spends 50 minutes focusing on the Blessed Sacrament from different angles and in different lighting as soft, reverent piano music plays. Then, Father Dutko returns the Blessed Sacrament to the tabernacle, gets back down on the kneeler, censes the altar and chants “Tantum Ergo Sacramentum” [“Hence so Greatly the Sacrament”] in Latin. The video ends with audio of Bob Long, Corpus Christi’s music minister, singing “Holy God We Praise Thy Name” with piano accompaniment.
Filming of the video took six hours one day. It required several takes of Father Dutko performing each part of Adoration, including kneeling before the Blessed Sacrament, which he said was “rough on my knees.” The production team also included Dominic Ambrosio, its producer and a Corpus Christi staff member, who is a retired vice president of studio operations for HBO; Brian Hogarth, a professional cameraman; Matt Cece, the parish’s technology expert who incorporated piano music he found for free online and mixed the sound; and Long.
“I had to hold Jesus in my hand for a long time as we did takes again and again. I was very aware of what I was doing and the sacredness of the Blessed Sacrament. It felt like Jesus doing the video with me,” said Father Dutko, who comes to the Adoration video project with some media experience. Over the summer, he and Ambrosio produced a multi-part video series on his life and vocation, posted at https://corpuschristi.org/welcome-fr-andrew.
An enthusiastic Father Kevin Corcoran, Corpus Christi’s pastor, told The Beacon, “We are trying to use technology in a way to better present the Gospel message and to reach people more effectively. This video is part of this process.”
The page for the Adoration video on Corpus Christi’s website features another professionally shot video with testimony from several parishioners, including Malloy and Father Corcoran, about why Adoration is important to them. Below this video — produced in February before Father Dutko had been assigned to the parish in June — is a link to a question-and-answer page about Adoration.
In his testimony, Richard Gentles, a parishioner, said that during Adoration, “I open my heart up to Jesus. I tell him about my pains, my sorrows and my joys and ask him for intercession. He knows what you need.”
Impressed with the Adoration video, Malloy has been encouraging friends to watch by sending them a link to it. She called Adoration “peaceful time before Jesus, the creator who made you.
“Adoration is part of my developing a real relationship with Jesus. It is not a magic bullet that solves all my problems but God has bigger plans for my life than I ever could imagine. Life is a process and I complete it with him. I feel better when I come out of Adoration,” Malloy said.
[ Corpus Christi also offers in-person Adoration on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church with all COVID-19 protocols in place for those who attend. ]