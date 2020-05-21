MORRISTOWN Socks, a towel, some oversized clothes. These sound like items for the laundry but for one day, they became something more. They were essential things around the house that made a virtual field day possible.
Every spring at Assumption School here, the students look forward to its annual field day filled with friendly competitions of three-legged and potato sack races. Keeping up with this tradition even during this time of social distancing with school buildings closed, Assumption School still hosted the field day. Collaborating with the Online Physical Education Network (OPEN), the school participated May 8 in a nationwide Virtual Field Day.
Turning their homes into scavenger hunt settings and backyards into spaces of field games, 400 students in grades K-8 participated in the Virtual Field Day. Parents were on hand to assist with the various events.
“We all need to be silly, giggle and laugh these days. These events provided much needed laughter and joy for our students and our families,” said Kathy Endres, physical education teacher at the school who coordinated the event with materials provided by OPEN. “Assumption School decided to participate in this OPEN Virtual National Field Day as Field Day is an annual event at our school that students truly look forward to every year. We were hopeful that families would use the event as a fun and meaningful way to be physically active together and with our entire school community.”
Families could choose from 22 different events. The school required each student to perform at least eight events but some families did all of them. Endres said, “All events used items that most households would have such as a laundry basket, socks, a towel, paper airplane and oversized clothes. The favorite events were Paper Airplane Corn Hole, Backboard Bank It, The Scavenger Hunt and the Towel Flip.”
The virtual field day began with Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish, celebrating Mass for the school. Msgr. Hart said, “We began the day with a beautiful Mass streamed into their homes and thanks to modern technology, Sister of Charity Merris Larkin, our principal, was able to be present and address the students after communion as she always does.”
“The day was really uplifting and really showed the Assumption School spirit and what we are all about,” Sister Merris said. “The students and their families really got into it. What a great day it was.”
Parents documented the day of their children participating in the activities by taking photos and videos.
“I am very proud of our Assumption students participating in our national virtual field day at home with their families,” Msgr. Hart said. “It was a fun-filled joyful day, thanks to Mrs. Kathy Endres and Sister Merris who arranged for this in conjunction with our Home and School Association and our parents and teachers. There was so much positive energy flowing through the air. It was a day we will always remember.”